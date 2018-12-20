NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Westminster to put behind it the distraction of the row over Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks in the Commons and focus on the main issue at hand: finding a way “through this sorry Brexit mess”.

On a day the First Minister and Theresa May had another Brexit showdown and the UK Government produced its long-delayed White Paper on immigration, Westminster’s attention was gripped by the personal plight of the Labour leader on whether or not he called the Prime Minister a “stupid woman”.

The House of Commons erupted after Mrs May during the year’s last PMQs made a pantomime joke at the Labour leader’s expense.

In response, Mr Corbyn appeared to mutter “stupid woman,” angry the PM was making light of the crisis facing the nation: Brexit.

Later, as Tory anger bubbled away, the Labour leader returned to the dispatch box to deny he had used the words attributed to him, claiming he had referred to “stupid people” - the Conservatives.

“I am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all,” he declared.

Earlier, the PM stressed how every MP had a “responsibility to deliver on Brexit” because 80 per cent of the votes cast in the General Election were for MPs, who “stood on a manifesto commitment to honour the referendum”.

She insisted talks with Brussels continued to secure “further assurances to assuage concerns” MPs had on the backstop ahead of the crunch mid-January Commons vote on her Brexit deal.

Later, Mrs May chaired a full session of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Downing St, having urged the likes of the First Minister to "pull together" to back her Brexit Plan.

But after the meeting, Ms Sturgeon took the PM to task for seeking to “run down the clock” on Brexit and present Parliament with a false choice of her deal or no-deal.

The FM also picked up on the publication of the Immigration White Paper, which, post Brexit, could mean those earning under a £30,000 threshold would no longer have the automatic right to work in Britain.

This, insisted Ms Sturgeon, would be "an act of vandalism," as it would reduce Scotland’s GDP by more than six per cent by 2040.

On the Corbyn row, she urged everyone to move on from what was a “distraction to the main issue: working out how we find a way through this sorry Brexit mess”.

The FM revealed she had given Mrs May a Christmas present: a bottle of gin from the Isle of Skye.

"I'm not sure she should give Nicholas Soames a drink out of it but I'll leave that up to her," she quipped in reference to the Tory veteran who enraged SNP MPs when he shouted: "Go back to Skye" to their leader Ian Blackford during a Commons debate.