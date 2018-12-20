Westminster descended into farce on Wednesday as a row about whether Jeremy Corbyn did or did not call the Prime Minister a “stupid woman” overshadowed a Brexit showdown between Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon, and the publication of the UK Government’s long-delayed White Paper on immigration.

The First Minister urged MPs to put the distraction of the Corbyn row behind them and focus on the main issue at hand – finding a way through what she called “this sorry Brexit mess”.

Earlier, the House of Commons erupted after Mrs May, during the year’s final Prime Minister’s Questions, made a pantomime joke at the Labour leader’s expense.

In response, Mr Corbyn appeared to mutter “stupid woman”, angry the PM was making light of the crisis facing the nation: Brexit.

Later, as Tory anger mounted, the Labour leader returned to the despatch box to deny he had used the words attributed to him, saying he had referred to “stupid people” – the Conservatives. He added: “I am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form.”

The PM had stressed that every MP had a “responsibility to deliver on Brexit” because 80 per cent of the votes cast in the General Election were for MPs who “stood on a manifesto commitment to honour the referendum”.

She insisted talks with Brussels continued to secure further assurances to assuage concerns MPs had on the backstop ahead of the crunch mid-January Commons vote on her Brexit deal.

Later, Mrs May chaired a full session of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Downing Street, having urged the likes of the First Minister to “pull together” to back her Brexit Plan.

But after the meeting, Ms Sturgeon took the PM to task for seeking to run down the clock on Brexit and present Parliament with a false choice of her deal or no deal.

The FM also picked up on the publication of the Immigration White Paper, which, post-Brexit, could mean those earning under a £30,000 threshold would no longer have the automatic right to work in Britain.

This, insisted Ms Sturgeon, would be “an act of vandalism” as it would reduce Scotland’s GDP by more than six per cent by 2040.

On the Corbyn row, she urged everyone to move on from what was a “distraction to the main issue: working out how we find a way through this sorry Brexit mess”.