When she first started her job as a glass collector, women could only go as far as the rubber mat several feet from the bar – and no further.

The space behind, where the drinks were pulled, was a men-only zone.

But now Heather Campbell has breached the final wall of the formerly male bastion that was the Edinburgh Masonic Club after taking the top job as its first female manager.

Ms Campbell started at the social club as a 17-year-old schoolgirl in 1994, when it had more than 1,500 members – all of them men.

Women were allowed to accompany their husbands in to the old premises, in a lane off the capital’s Leith Walk, but were often quickly abandoned as the men disappeared upstairs to the members-only lounge to play pool and “discuss football and politics”.

Since then, women have been welcomed as associate members for several years, and as the club opened the doors to its new premises at The Engine Yard – a development on the site of the old tram depot at Shrubhill on Leith Walk – this week, there is no longer anywhere they cannot venture.

At the same time, Ms Campbell rose through the ranks was recently promoted from assistant manager following the retirement of her predecessor, Bill Wright.

She said: “When I first started, ladies weren’t even allowed at the bar and my job involved collecting glasses and doing a waitress service for them.

“There was a rubber mat about a metre in front of the bar and that was as far as the women were allowed to come -- they’d get a row if they stepped on to it. Ladies could come in with their partners but it was a nightmare because the men used to go up the stairs and leave their wives in the function hall.

“Bad language was only permitted up the stairs and never in front of a lady or staff.”

While a no-swearing rule remains in place, much has changed over the six decades since it was opened in 1955 – including the mat which was consigned to the past around 20 years ago.

Ms Campbell, 41, said there are now around 1200 members, both male and female, many of whom are not Masons. They range from 22 to 92-years-old, and include members from as far afield as Germany.

She said: “I was always accepted but I never ever dreamed I’d become manager. There has been massive progress.

“When Bill decided to retire, the club secretary and the president offered me the position – my reaction was ‘wow, yes’.

“I think I was the obvious choice because I’d stood in for Bill in the past. It’s a big step for the club but there was no hesitation from the committee.”

In January 2017, club members vacated their old premises at Shrub Place Lane.

Club president George Lyall said: “As we herald a new beginning, we also herald a new manager for the club.

“For the first time in the club’s long history a female, Heather Campbell has been appointed.”