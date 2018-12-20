An inventor has come up with the ultimate house gift for house proud homeowners – a flying duster drone.

Known as VacHumme, the hummingbird-inspired device works by creating a map of its surroundings to clean autonomously and can get to those hard to reach places.

The flying hover cleaner is powered by artificial intelligence and is one of the entries at the University of Brighton’s Product Design showcase which they said was “cutting-edge”.

Created by 22-year-old product design student Tom Harding, it can map a room, fly to various surfaces it can reach and sucks up dirt through a long tube.

With every new journey, its knowledge of the space grows stronger meaning it will eventually be able to tell whether furniture has been moved and adapt its route accordingly.

The only human intervention required is an occasional emptying of the vacuum chamber.

The VacHumme was created after the university challenged students to “design a product which would help someone over the age of 30 who is living alone”.

Mr Harding said: “From this brief I decided to create a product which would reduce the amount of work a single person has to do to keep their house in order.

“Following this I tried to think of a situation that everyone must do but not very many people enjoy doing. It was only when I went home shortly after the brief was set that, while helping out with the cleaning at home, I stopped to consider how many jobs the four of us were accomplishing.

“The only job we all did was dusting the house. It was then a small leap of logic to assume every household was the same, and that I only needed to conduct research to see if my theory was correct.”

During his project, he carried out a survey to find out how people combat dust and what motivates them to clean while looking to try and design something which will help people within their home.

He said he has ambitions to secure the funding that would enable him to complete a version of the device that could be sold to the public.

“That is a long-term goal and something I might have to tinker with until I have the required funding,” he added.

The theme of the Product Design showcase was “single living”.

Students were asked to respond to the rise in single person households, and think of ways that solo living can be improved , made more comfortable or more sustainable.

Research from the Office for National Statistics suggests that the traditional nuclear family is in decline in Britain as more people chose to live alone or as couples without children, meaning the idea of the traditional home is changing.

Roughly 28 per cent of households in the UK contain just one person, and a “decline” in the proportion of households containing a “traditional” family unit.

As a result, the products used in the household are also in a state of flux, says the university.

Damon Taylor, senior lecturer in architecture and design, said: “It was very encouraging to see that the students had responded to their brief with intelligence and sensitivity.

“The prototypes they are exhibiting in this show demonstrate a depth of research and a real effort to innovate around an issue that is the mark of good design”.

It is not the first lifestyle changing cleaning inventions. In 1996, a prototype robot vacuum cleaner was unveiled, sold as like having a personal maid, except you only need to pay one time.

The programmable device takes the effort out hoovering by roaming around the house sucking up dust, and when it’s done, it docks and recharges all by itself.

But perhaps the most important of all was the vacuum cleaner itself which were invented independently by British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth and American inventor David T. Kenney.

The first vacuum-cleaning device to be portable and marketed at the domestic market was said to have been built in 1905 by Walter Griffiths, a manufacturer in Birmingham.

Before that, Melville Bissell patented the carpet-sweeper, a mechanical device for the cleaning of carpets in September 19, 1876 and was popular before the introduction of the vacuum cleaner.