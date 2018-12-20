A huge blaze has destroyed a historic Scots golf club.

Footage widely shared on social media show Machrihanish Golf Club ablaze.

Emergency services were called out just before 1.30pm on Wednesday and firefighters that night remained at the scene at the clubhouse, situated at the southern tip of the Mull of Kintyre.

It is the base for the full 18 hole championship golf course with its famous first hole that allows golfers to tee off over the Atlantic.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the fire, although the club house is believed to have a residential property included which has also been destroyed.

It is also thought that some trophies and memorabilia may have been salvaged early on in the day.

Golf Kintyre tweeted: “Such sad event unfolding at Machrihanish Golf Club. We hear that everyone is safe.

“So many years of history gone.”

One local resident said: “I heard about the fire around about 4pm and went down to see. At the time it didn’t look that bad, but I think it got into the roof and it’s now gutted.

“It’s an absolute disaster - so sad.

“They managed to save some of the trophies and cups before you were no longer able to get near it.

“It’s a big part of life down here - it’s devastating for the area.”

And Machrihanish Online Tweeted: “So sad watching this happen today/this evening. Glad no one has been injured. Well done to the firefighters, they are in for a long night.”

Police for Mid Argyll, Kintyre & Islands used their Twitter account to confirm the incident yesterday afternoon, saying: “Earlier this afternoon, Fire Service and Police were called to a report of a fire at Machrihanish Golf club.

“Thankfully no one was injured. Police and Fire Service still in attendance.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday night: “We were called out at 1.30pm to the golf club. Four pumps are still there. It is still ongoing.”

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is regarded as one of Scotland's ultimate "hidden gems”.

Its clubhouse is described on the official website as "the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club”.

An investigation will examine the cause of the fire, with some local suggestion it may have started with an electrical fault in the locker room - which was a wooden room.

In April last year, The Battery, 1st at Machrihanish Golf Club was voted the best opening hole at a Scots course in a poll under taken by VisitScotland.