JOHN Milne (Letters, December 18) refers to those Leave voters who "now recognise that they were hoodwinked", implying that the Remain campaign was, by contrast, a model of self-restraint and virtue. Really?

One of the things that intrigues me has been the way in which over the past few months, the issue of the Irish border/backstop has come to assume totemic importance for both sides, yet I cannot recollect it figuring in the run-up to the referendum vote in 2016.

Could this be because the Remain campaign was trying to stampede the electorate into voting to stay in the EU because, if we did not, within a few days of a Leave vote we would suffer a plunging pound, soaring unemployment, poverty, pestilence and even the outbreak of the third world war?

Christopher W Ide,

25 Riverside Road, Waterfoot, East Renfrewshire.

WAS I the only one who gasped with disbelief when Theresa May launched her last desperate wheeze to have us buy into her already discredited Brexit plan? To what lengths will she go to satisfy her ego in securing her own place in history as the person who took the UK out of Europe?

Nearly two years ago I wrote in these columns that the UK approach to negotiations seemed to be to hold a gun to our own head and tell the EU to give us what we want or we will pull the trigger.

And that is all coming round again, but this time the gun is being held to the nation's head, the threat this time is to choose her own failed plan or have us all go over the cliff in flames together ("Army put on standby for fallout after no-deal Brexit", The Herald, December 19). In Paris the people would have been on the streets already at this blatant threat to electorate, undisguised blackmail. At least it has prompted the People's Vote movement to up its game and become more visible in offering a sane alternative. It’s a pity that Tony Blair seems to be heading this one up, he has previous in the in the mendacity stakes and some people have long memories.

However, if Mrs May is forced to offer alternatives to her now-discredited plan the People's Vote should be one of them, a simple, uncomplicated and easy to understand ballot.

For me, a Remain supporter, I would welcome a two-question ballot. The first would be “Do you wish to remain in the EU under our current membership terms?” or “Do you wish to leave the EU unconditionally?”

We now all know what unconditionally means. We have had over two years of mind-numbing rubbish and hyperbole, a mountain of chaos, of lies, half truths and opinions presented as facts. But the facts surrounding "unconditional" now stare us in the face, day after day, plain and simple, out means out, no ifs or buts.

If that small majority who voted to leave still feel the same knowing now what they couldn’t have known then, the country will have to accept that this really is the will of the people, votes cast with eyes wide open,in full sight of the consequences, this is what they really meant. If that prevails the country will just have to get on with it.

However, staying in and eating some humble pie might be a small price to pay for the lunacy and chaos that has been inflicted on us over the past two years.We have not been reminded often enough that is was the UK who wanted to leave, not the other way round, and the EU negotiators at least have shown an admirable measure of maturity over the piece and have not revelled in our self-inflicted discomfort.In staying in I am sure there will be no recriminations no victory celebrations. They, like us will just pick up where we left off and get on with it.

Ian McLaren,

27 Buchanan Drive, Lenzie.

DAVID Miller's admitted but understandable error in misreading "decisive" for "divisive" (Letters, December 19) should be heeded. Over the past two years Westminster members have remained intransigent on their chosen Brexit stance. Denial is rife. The public interest no longer applies. Political opportunists abound.

Hopefully Mr Miller's simple admission highlights the need for serious reflection by many MP's as the day of Brexit rapidly approaches.

Allan C Steele,

22 Forres Avenue, Giffnock.

ULTIMATELY, in our modern world, a poor nation is not in control of its own destiny. The first priority for any British Government must be to defend its citizens. That can only be achieved by having an economy sufficiently robust to guarantee the resources, available to government through facilities and taxes, to enable it to carry out that task. Those who create and manage the UK economy are perfectly clear that, in 100 days# time, trading with our largest market will become significantly more difficult. The country's wealth will suffer as a result. Even the members of the ERG now admit that this will happen; although attempting to soften this message by saying that the effect will be short term. Neither Leave nor Remain has proven the case for additional benefits resulting in the long term.

There is a logjam in Parliament. Party politics is preventing consensus. Another referendum with Remain as one of three options is proposed by Remainers. The Prime Minister argues against this: first, on the perfectly logical basis that Leave won the previous argument and to deny that raises the real possibility that many millions of voters would lose faith in our democratic system; secondly, that a narrow majority for either side resolves nothing.

There is a simple solution to this conundrum. Change the question. It should be:

Both Leavers and Remainers are now agreed that leaving the European Union will create difficulties for the UK economy in the short term. Remainers believe that the damage will also be long term. Leavers do not. Do you believe that the risk of long-term damage is worth taking: Yes or No?

Let Parliament then take note with MPs free to vote accordingly.

Ian HC Stein,

8 OChlochy Park, Dunblane.

IF there is to be a second Brexit referendum, the Government could and should take the opportunity to amend the qualifying electorate to include only those citizens aged between 16 and 70, those who mostly will have to live with the consequences or opportunities.

Bill Batchelor (80),

26 Pickford Crescent, Anstruther.

IT is about time that the Conservative Party got over its obsession with breaking up the European Union, and got on with the day job. Estimates of the resources wasted on this fantasy run into billions that could have been much better spent elsewhere. The 2016 referendum was only only advisory. End of.

Larry Cheyne,

4 Ochil Road, Bishopbriggs.