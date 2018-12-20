THE scale of homeless deaths south of the border has been branded a "national tragedy" after official estimates showed a rise of almost a quarter in five years to almost 600.

The Office for National Statistics said 597 people sleeping rough or in emergency accommodation were estimated to have died last year in England and Wales.

This represents a 24 per cent leap from 482 in 2013, according to the department's first research of its kind.

In Scotland, the national records office is looking to undertake a review so that the deaths of homeless people are counted for the first time. In November, it was estimated that at least 94 homeless people north of the border, rough-sleeping or in temporary accommodation, died in the last 12 months; most were in Glasgow.

Official statistics show that the life expectancy of a homeless person is 44, nearly half that for someone in stable housing.

While the figures showed that, south of the border, London had the highest mortality rate, north west England saw the largest increase over the period with homeless deaths more than doubling.

It was estimated that last year more than one in 10 homeless deaths were due to suicide while more than two-fifths were due to drug poisoning or alcohol-related.

Commenting on the latest figures on the deaths of homeless people, Theresa May’s spokesman said: “These figures are clearly very concerning. Every death on our streets is one too many. It’s unacceptable to see lives cut short this way.

“We are determined to help the most vulnerable in society, that’s why we are investing £1.2 billion to tackle homelessness and are taking action to halve rough-sleeping by 2022 and end it altogether by 2027.”

Asked if austerity was a contributing factor, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said homelessness was a “complex issue,” which Government was working to address with partners.

In the Commons, Labour blamed the sharp rise in the deaths of homeless people on the "results of Government decisions, Government choices".

After a rough sleeper died outside an entrance to Parliament earlier this week, Labour’s Melanie Onn accused the Conservatives of "complacency".

She also said James Brokenshire, the Housing Secretary, had "blamed vulnerable people" for becoming homeless; a claim he strongly denied.

Responding to an Urgent Question in the Commons on the latest statistics, Mr Brokenshire insisted the Government had a "moral duty to act".

"We remain focused and resolute in our commitment to make rough sleeping a thing of the past and where we need to do more, we will," declared the Secretary of State.

He referenced the case of Gyula Remes, who was found in an underpass outside Westminster Station on Tuesday night, next to the door where MPs enter the Houses of Parliament. He died in hospital.

"I share the sadness that every member of this House will feel on learning of the death of a homeless man close to Parliament only yesterday," said Mr Brokenshire.

But Ms Onn, his Labour Shadow, noted how another rough sleeper died outside Westminster in February, and asked what would shake the Government “out of its complacency and out of its outsourcing of responsibility?"

The Grimsby MP said the ONS figures were the “result of an increasingly fractured system of social security and support, results of Government decisions, Government choices".

Outwith Parliament, Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of Crisis, said the latest figures were “nothing short of a national tragedy, especially when we know that homelessness is not inevitable”.

He added: "In one of the world's wealthiest countries, no one should be dying because of homelessness. It's imperative that governments act now to stop this tragedy once and for all."

Greg Beales, Shelter’s campaign director, branded the deaths "a source of national shame".

He added: "There is nothing inevitable about homelessness or about these tragic deaths which are a consequence of a housing system which fails too many people."

The charity blamed a "crippling shortage of social housing" as well as a "threadbare safety net", as it called on the Government to change tack to end the scourge.