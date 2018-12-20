Air traffic controllers have accused regulators of ignoring their concerns about drones near airports.

One of Britain's biggest airports, Gatwick, has said it will be shut until at least 7pm tonight, creating chaos for tens of thousands of passengers.

At least 22 Scottish flights have been cancelled amid the disruption, caused by one or more un-maned vehicles over its runway.

The Guild of Air Traffic Control Officers said it condemned "the irresponsible and criminal actions taken by those flying drones over Gatwick Airport last night and today, and supports the decision to suspend aircraft operations in order to preserve the safety of aircraft, their crews and the public". It added: "The level of disruption experienced is unprecedented and such an event will continue to be a threat until appropriate measures are taken."

But GATCO made clear it had raised warnings before. In a statement, it said: "Our calls for stricter regulations and enforcement have been repeatedly dismissed by regulatory bodies. That have led us and BALPA, the British Airline Pilots’ Association, to provide guidelines for both air traffic controllers and pilots in order to handle a drone sighting event as safely as possible.

"In addition, GATCO has been advocating for geofencing and other counterdrone measures to be implemented to combat the threat posed by unlawful drone users. Unfortunately, business interests have had a higher priority than regulations and enforcement supported by appropriate technology. While GATCO recognises the many benefits drone technology can bring to our society, safety must remain the top priority."