ENVIRONMENTALISTS are to march on BBC Scotland's offices tomorrow in protest at the corporations' failure to act on or accurately report the ongoing 'ecological and climate emergency'.

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are planning a major demonstration at the broadcaster's Pacific Quay HQ and those taking part are being encouraged to bring items that will make a loud noise.

Organisers of the protest are calling for people to bring 'pots and pans', drums and percussion, and they may well have mobile sound systems too.

The protesters are targeting the BBC for the way they think it reports - or doesn't - on the 'climate emergency' and is demanding the corporation divests its pensions fund investments in BP and Barclays Bank into renewable energy firms instead.

Demonstrations are also scheduled to take place at the same time at BBC headquarters in London, Salford, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham.

It will also include a list of demands to the BBC asking for change in the way it reports climate change. "The BBC must lead from the front on the climate emergency," a spokesperson said.

The demonstrators said they want to 'bring to light the utter failure of the BBC to fulfill their most fundamental duty to educate and inform the British public on the most important issue of our time - the climate crisis'".

Donnachadh McCarthy of Extinction Rebellion and the Climate Media Coalition, said: "We know there are many good people in the BBC. This is not about shaming people but it is now beyond time to ensure the entire organisation puts tackling the threat of human and natural extinction at the heart of the BBC’s programming.

"The BBC are crucial to providing the social permission for the change to sustainable low-carbon lifestyles and businesses.”

"The level of unprecedented societal change required to avoid the worst consequences of climate breakdown, means the BBC has to go far beyond even that of the public service role the BBC played during WW2."

Extinction Rebellion rose to prominence last month when thousands of activists blocked five London bridges, glued themselves to public buildings and disrupted traffic with “swarming” protests that led to dozens of arrests.

The campaign was launched earlier this year by Rising Up, a network of activists including former members of groups ranging from Earth First! environmentalists to the anti-corporate Occupy movement formed during the global financial crisis.

Its aims include net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and a national Citizen's Assembly to oversee environment work.

The Extinction Rebellion climate protest group has expanded to 35 countries and is building towards a week of international civil disobedience in April, according to organisers.

The rapid spread of the movement, which consisted of 10 people in the UK six months ago, comes amid rising frustration with policymakers who are failing to slow perilous levels of global warming and biodiversity loss.

Unlike anti-World Trade Organisation protesters, black-bloc anarchist groups or gilets jaunes demonstrations against austerity and fuel-tax rises in France, environmental campaigners say their actions have focused on non-violent civil disobedience.

Despite criticism from some that their demands are unrealistic and their methods annoying, support has grown, with 100 academics - including the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams - giving their backing.

A BBC spokesman said: “We’ve received a letter from this newly-formed campaign group.

"The BBC has a proud record of leading the way in sustainability in the media industry and we’ve set out further action including cutting energy use further, eradicating single use plastic and minimising the impact of necessary travel.

"In the last Charter period, we reduced our carbon footprint by a third. People can also see the clear impact programmes like Blue Planet II and Dynasties have had on public debate about the impact of humankind on the planet.”