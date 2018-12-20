JEREMY Corbyn has hit out at the media’s “utter obsession” with the row over his Commons remarks, denouncing what he branded the Conservative-inspired pantomime.

Labour colleagues rallied round their leader after the controversy - over whether he had or had not called Theresa May a “stupid woman” - overshadowed the key issues of Brexit and the UK Government’s Immigration White Paper.

Asked if his language in Parliament had been "respectful" towards the Prime Minister, Mr Corbyn replied: "I muttered it to myself, actually, in Parliament and you and your colleagues in the media seem utterly obsessed with this.

"The fact that a homeless man died outside Parliament has got no coverage whatsoever and it should."

The Labour leader added: "The respectful nature of Parliament is important and a whole load of Tory MPs turning the issue of a no-deal Brexit into a pantomime, that is serious."

Earlier, Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, made clear that she believed that Mr Corbyn had indeed called Mrs May a "stupid woman".

She said: "That is how it looks to me," as she defended the PM’s use of pantomime language during her Commons attack on Mr Corbyn, saying: "Anyone in the country would see the difference between a bit of parliamentary banter and somebody calling someone a 'stupid woman.'"

But Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, supported Mr Corbyn, voicing frustration at the story dominating the news at a crucial time for the country.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he did not believe the Leader of the Opposition was a misogynist or a sexist and that his denial of using the phrase “stupid woman” was, he insisted, “good enough for me".

"Jeremy has been very clear that he says he said 'stupid people'. He went back to the House to the dispatch box to make that very, very clear. Telling an untruth at the dispatch box is a very serious thing to do so I believe Jeremy and we should move on from that."

The Midlands MP added: "On a very personal level I have been around a long time so you try not to let these things get to you.

"But of course we have got Brexit, we have got loneliness, we have got millions of pensioners facing their TV [licence] cut and being on TV talking about what Jeremy did or did not say is not great. But that is British politics for you."

His Labour colleague, Diane Abbott, also rallied round her party leader, stressing: “If he has something to say sorry for he will always say sorry."

The Shadow Home Secretary denounced the Conservatives’ “contrived, staged behaviour,” saying they had “put on a display yesterday which Hackney primary school children would have been ashamed of".

She added: “The British people might wonder why the Tories will stage a mini-riot in Parliament over that but are not staging a mini-riot over the tens of thousands of people who are newly on Universal Credit and are facing Christmas with no money."