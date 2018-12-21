ALMOST 300 drivers are still behind the wheel in Scotland despite having 12 points or more on their record, it has been revealed.

Critics have called for a review into whether persistent offenders are being dealt with appropriately after it was revealed 229,064 Scots have points on their licence.

One driver is still on the road despite racking up a colossal 20 points, figures suggest.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Mike Rumbles insisted the UK and Scottish Governments should examine whether the right systems are in place.

He said: “Almost 300 drivers with 12 points or more on their record are still on Scotland’s roads.

“For the safety of everyone driving home for Christmas it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive.

“But let’s be honest, if you have racked up a dozen points you’re probably a bad driver.

“The UK and Scottish Governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.”

Figures released to the LibDems under Freedom of Information laws show 276 drivers are still on the road despite having 12 or more points on their licence.

Courts decide how long disqualifications last based on how serious an offence is judged to be.

Under current rules, a driver can be banned if they already have 12 or more penalty points on their licence.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Sentencing Council said: “A person will normally be disqualified from driving for at least six months when they have accumulated 12 or more penalty points within 3 years.

“However, in certain limited circumstances it is open to the judge to decide not to disqualify such a person, or to disqualify them for a shorter period.

“This decision is a matter for the judge in each case, who would take all the circumstances into account.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the relevant laws are reserved to Westminster.

She said: “The Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988 is reserved but provides for someone convicted of an offence with 12 or more penalty points to be disqualified unless the court feels there are mitigating circumstances that justify not disqualifying the convicted person.”