LABOUR and Conservative MPs are launching a festive attempt to block the prospect of a no-deal Brexit by tabling an amendment to the UK Government’s Budget Bill.

A leading light behind the move, Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said the risks to the economy of Britain crashing out of the EU with no agreement were far too high and it would be irresponsible for Parliament to allow this to happen.

“If the Government won’t rule it out, then Parliament needs to find opportunities to stop the country reaching the cliff-edge by accident, starting with the Finance Bill in the first week back, then looking at every other legislative opportunity too,” explained the Yorkshire MP.

Among those supporting the amendment are Ms Cooper’s Labour colleagues Harriet Harman, Hilary Been and Rachel Reeves as well as Tory backbenchers Nicky Morgan, Oliver Letwin and Nick Boles.

Their move came as it emerged Government officials had quietly edited every one of the 106 no-deal technical notices to remove the word “unlikely” from the sentence “in the unlikely event of no-deal.”

Following a UK-Polish summit in London, Theresa May insisted she and her Cabinet colleagues were “all individually and collectively focused” on getting her Brexit Plan through the Commons.

Yet the fact senior ministers are in public flagging up alternatives indicates that, to all intents and purposes, the Prime Minister is not in control of events and colleagues are preparing for the battle over Plan B.

While Cabinet members appear before the TV cameras, urging colleagues to back the PM’s Brexit Plan, in the next breath they are raising alternatives, confirming that there appears to be no chance that Mrs May gets her proposed deal through the Commons in three weeks’ time.

Amber Rudd, the Work and Pensions Secretary and a Remainer, sought to open the door to a future People’s Vote by suggesting that if Parliament were gridlocked, then staging a People’s Vote would be a “plausible argument”.

But Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, then sought to close the door on a People’s Vote, stressing it was not Government policy and then went on to confirm she had been looking at the option of a managed no-deal as an "alternative solution" to the PM’s plan should it fail, as expected, to get Commons approval.

Later, Ms Leadsom, to the annoyance of opposition MPs, failed to name the precise day for the rescheduled meaningful vote on the PM’s Brexit Plan.

The Commons debate on the issue would resume on Wednesday January 9 but MPs were kept in the dark as to when the so-called “moment of truth,” postponed from last week, would take place.

Labour’s Valerie Vaz likened the Government's Brexit strategy to the cartoon Wacky Races and asked if Ms Leadsom could “guarantee” there would indeed be a vote, as promised, in the week of January 14.

The Commons Leader made clear her Labour shadow would have to wait, saying the Government would put down a business motion on January 9 when MPs would have the chance to agree to it.

At Holyrood, Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Constitutional Relations Secretary, denounced the Conservative Government’s “amateurish” approach to the Brexit talks, complaining that Mrs May and her colleagues had failed to take into account the views of the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

The SNP and Labour believe Mrs May is seeking to “run down the clock,” managing parliamentary business in such a way that MPs are confronted by backing her deal or facing the dreaded no-deal scenario because of a lack of Commons time. The deadline for the UK to agree a deal within the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement is Monday January 21.

Mrs May and her colleagues, including David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, have in terms suggested a no-deal Brexit would be “chaotic” for the UK economy, yet their critics claim - to maximise the chances of Tory, DUP and even some Labour rebel MPs backing her plan – they are waiting to the very last moment in a parliamentary game of brinkmanship before accepting, finally, it is dead.

As Liam Fox, the Trade Secretary, has already suggested the prospect of a heavy defeat on Mrs May’s Plan could mean it might never be put to MPs.

At this point, if a no-deal were indeed ruled out, then the PM would be resigned to having to work with Parliament to put before MPs indicative votes on all the main options. The pressure would be on from the likes of Ian Blackford and Vince Cable to put a People’s Vote on the menu of choices.

After another week of parliamentary rock-throwing, a bizarre twist emerged with none other than Vladimir Putin arguing that a People’s Vote would be - undemocratic.

"Was there not a referendum? Someone disliked the result, so repeat it over and over? Is this democracy? What then would be the point of the referendum in the first place?" asked the Russian President, who secured a 77 per cent vote to keep him in the Kremlin.

David Miliband, the former Labour Foreign Secretary, intervened to brand Mr Putin's comments “an insult to the United Kingdom,” suggesting the Russian leader's support for the current Brexit deal only strengthened the case for a rethink.