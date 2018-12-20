MORE than a third of Scotland's health boards are in need of interventions after dropping below expected standards – with one judged to be unable to deliver effective care.

NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray told MSPs five boards have been escalated to “Stage 3 or above” on the NHS Board Performance Escalation Framework.

NHS Tayside is sitting at Stage 5, the most serious level, meaning it has "an organisational structure or configuration which is unable to deliver effective care".

It comes after The Herald revealed the beleaguered health board spent millions of pounds of charitable donations on general running costs.

The Scottish Tories accused the SNP of “woeful mismanagement” of Scotland’s health service.

Shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: "Over a third of Scottish health boards are now regarded as being in significant trouble, deviating from their own plans and in need of support.

"This shows that five Scottish health boards are officially on the brink of financial crisis.

"The fact is that NHS Tayside has now been escalated to Stage 5 on the escalation framework, despite SNP Government intervention.

"After 11 years of the SNP mismanaging our health service we now have over a third of our health boards unable to operate properly or meet the needs of their communities.

"Indeed, SNP financial mismanagement of our Scottish NHS has seen SNP ministers forced to write off £150 million of NHS debt.

"Yet again the SNP has shown that it cannot continue to be trusted with our health service."

The NHS framework, graded on a scale of one to five, outlines the level at which a board is effectively operating.

Stage 1 means it is at a “steady state”, while boards are moved into Stage 3 when risks begin “materialising” and support is required.

NHS Tayside is currently classified at Stage 5, with two boards, NHS Highland and NHS Borders, at Stage 4.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran and NHS Forth Valley are both at Stage 3.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton branded the handling of Scotland’s health boards a “scandal”.

He said: “This is an SOS from the NHS, but the crisis isn’t out of the blue. Ministers could have stopped this going so far if they had listened to health professionals' concerns about understaffing and strained resources.

“Reports are telling us the financial struggle boards are facing could affect the quality of care. Patient safety and the future of our NHS is at stake. The Health Secretary must get a grip of this now.”

Elsewhere, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed more staff will be working on NHS 24 call lines over the festive period to cope with demand.

The First Minister said 458 call handlers and nurses will be working on Boxing Day this year, compared to 397 last year and 373 the year before.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, she added: “We will continue to work with NHS 24 to ensure that it provides the service that people demand and expect.”