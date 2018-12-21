Burnswark rises from the Solway plain, an odd-shaped hill with a distinctive flat top that is visible for miles and which has drawn people to its grassy slopes since the Bronze Age.

It stood witness as communities farmed their crops, gathered their livestock and armed themselves against risk of attack.

Romans set up camp there, apparently using it as a base to launch their assault on northern Britain.

Through medieval times and 17th-century civil wars, Burnswark has drawn people to walk in the footsteps of generations long gone and to quietly absorb what some say is its mystical, soothing presence.

When Susan Neal sees it looming 1,000ft tall in the distance as she accelerates along the A74 past Ecclefechan, she knows she is nearing home.

A few more miles and she’ll swing her car into Sherwood Park, just around the corner from Sherwood Crescent where for ages heartbroken families, the curious and even coaches packed with morbid tourists looking for the big hole in the ground where the plane’s wing fell, would come and try to imagine the terror that rained from the skies one December night 30 years ago.

“Burnswark is such a distinctive shape,” says Susan, who sees that night in 1998 play in her mind’s eye like a horror movie.

“As you approach, it’s like a loaf shape; you can’t be anywhere else, you know you’re approaching Lockerbie.”

Tomorrow, 30 years since the people of Lockerbie opened their curtains and saw in daylight the full horrific scale of destruction and death that had rained on their town, Susan will join dozens of others in a silent, deeply poignant walk up Burnswark.

As they march, they’ll be able to look across the landscape towards 18th-century Tundergarth Church and the grassy knoll where Pan Am Flight 103’s shattered cockpit came to rest, and beyond to acres of fields where debris, luggage, cargo and passengers, still strapped to their seats, some still clutching books and wearing their Walkman headsets, fell.

It will, she says, be a time for peaceful reflection.

“We are calling it a ‘walk for peace’,” she says. “Because we have experienced a world that is not peaceful.”

She remembers getting ready to go out and her husband, Andy, upstairs in the bath when the bomb went off.

“We lived in Welsh Street near the railway station. I thought it was a train. The noise got louder, louder, then very loud. I thought ‘oh Christ, a train is coming off the track’. The house started shaking and I realised this loud, screaming vibration was overhead.”

She found out later it was the Clipper Maid of the Seas’ dissected fuselage plunging to earth.

One almighty noise was soon followed by another.

“It was like an earthquake. I looked out of the front window and there was a sheet of cloud and sparks rising higher than the town hall clock. It was huge. But it’s odd what goes through your head. I thought it was fireworks.”

Her husband called out to ask what had happened.

“I just said ‘something awful’. I knew this was something far out of our experience.”

Captain Jim MacQuarrie and First Officer Ray Wagner had been at the controls of Pan Am 103 as she left Heathrow at 6.45pm on December 21 1988, with her 243 passengers and 16 flight crew on board bound for New York.

Crocodile Dundee II was ready to provide the entertainment, drinks were being served and the Boeing 747 cruised at 31,000ft into Prestwick Air Traffic Control territory as the Semtex bomb in the suitcase in the hold detonated.

It took 46 seconds for the plane’s wings to hit Sherwood Crescent at 500mph where it left a crater spanning 150ft long and 30ft deep, vapourised homes and killed 11 people.

Cars passing on the A47 were abandoned, nearby homes blown apart and chunks of what were once a 330-ton plane and all in it were scattered across gardens, streets and farmers’ fields.

The scale of destruction was more than the town of 3,000 people could handle.

“My husband ran to Douglas Terrace near Sherwood Crescent, but there was nothing an ordinary guy could do,” says Susan, now 63.

“It was like being in a war zone. The town hall was a morgue. But life has to go on. So I was Christmas shopping and going to work while there were FBI agents in the local pub. And there was the guilt. You are here but more than 200 people died.”

Police inspector George Stobbs, now 84, had finished his shift at Lockerbie police station and was busying himself with a quick DIY job at his home in Lochmaben when his wife asked if he’d heard a noise.

“We live in an old house that creaks and moves,” he recalls.

“It was a stormy night, and I thought a slate had come off the roof.”

A newsflash just 25 minutes after the explosion alerted him to what was unfolding four miles away in Lockerbie.

Convinced it must be “nonsense”, he put on his uniform and drove back to the station to find a hole in the roof that hadn’t been there when he left.

Outside, he picked his way over debris. He shone his torch up an alley and saw the body of a partly-dressed female and at Sherwood Crescent where homes had been obliterated, he found firefighters desperately trying to tackle flames with the only water available ferried in by milk tanker.

By daybreak the scale of the disaster was clear. At Rosebank Crescent, the plane’s fuselage had fallen straight to the ground and into the side of a house. “There were 60 bodies inside it,” he says.

“There were dozens of ambulances, but they weren’t needed. We were getting phone calls from worried families but we couldn’t help them. We needed to figure out how to get doctors to fields where bodies were lying, phone lines put in and how to feed people that were helping.”

He worked 62 hours out of 72, and broke on Christmas Day. “I took one spoonful of soup and thought ‘I can’t do this’.”

The days that followed saw volunteers search for bodies. Many were found strapped to their seats, some almost certainly conscious and relatively uninjured until their final moments.

Josephine Donaldson found a woman’s handbag on the ground outside her Carlisle Road home. Inside were Nicole Boulanger’s 21st birthday cards, received as she celebrated with 34 fellow students from Syracuse University during a term studying in London.

“I went back to the house and put on the television,” says Josephine. “There was Nicole’s mum lying prostrate on the airport floor, screaming ‘My baby!’. I thought ‘oh God, I’ve got her handbag’. I knew I had to look after it.

“I have a son. As parents you would want to know someone is looking after your child.”

And so for 30 years Josephine, now 76, has lovingly tended Nicole’s grave and that of another Pan Am victim, Amy Shapiro. The girls, it turned out, had been born on the same day, and were doomed to die on the same day.

While many gather to walk across the fields to Burnswark, Josephine will be beside “my girls”, laying flowers and paying respects.

“Nicole’s mum says I’m like a guardian angel but I don’t think what I’m doing is special,” she says.

“You feel guilty. The engine was behind our house. How come I’m alive and they are not?”.