WHAT a furore an indiscreet muttered utterance has brought about (“Febrile. Furious. Farcical”, The Herald, December 20).

Caught on the Commons camera, Jeremy Corbyn clearly made a discourteous comment under his breath. Only those on either side of him might have heard what he said and even then the noise in the Commons might have drowned him out. Words, voiced virtually silently and in frustration, were joyously and opportunistically seized upon by screen-watching Conservatives to lambast the Labour leader and to exact retribution on Speaker Bercow, one of their pet hates.

This smokescreen of diversion has deflected attention away from the major concerns of that Commons sitting, where the PM used the insalubrious tactics of threatening a No Deal Brexit in her attempts to create momentum for her apology for a Withdrawal Agreement.

In addition, more controversy has been thrown into the mix with Mr Corbyn’s denial that he did in fact speak the words attributed to him by professional lip readers.

Theresa May can remain aloof from this gigantic storm in a teacup but undoubtedly she will quietly revel in Mr Corbyn’s discomfiture.

What I would like to ask is which one of us has not uttered silently words of the type, attributed to Mr Corbyn, in moments of sheer frustration? It is only a pity that Mr Corbyn may have compounded the error if indeed he did utter those words, by his denial. Even the words he claims to have voiced, though far from misogynistic (and even that interpretation of the original attribution is an interpretation too far), were surely unparliamentary.

Denis Bruce,

5 Rannoch Gardens, Bishopbriggs.

JEREMY Corbyn denies calling the Prime Minister “stupid woman”, which watching on TV is what I thought he muttered quite clearly. Outside the Westminster bubble it may look to be simply a storm in a teacup, but it is important as it does involve the believability of the word of a potential Prime Minister. He maintains instead that he said “stupid people”, which can only mean all those (including the Prime Minister) facing him on the opposite benches.

In the Commons Mr Corbyn is referred to as “the Right Honourable gentleman”, and as such we are expected to accept his denial, the implication of which was that he was not criticising the Prime Minister, despite the fact that she was sitting directly facing him and she was the only person with whom he had just been involved in heated debate. More generally, if the term “stupid woman” is unacceptable in the Commons, in these days of equality why is “stupid people” not also unacceptable as apart from anything else it includes women as well as men?

Alan Fitzpatrick,

10 Solomon’s View, Dunlop.

SUGGESTING someone is a stupid woman isn’t necessarily misogynistic. Mimicking a pantomime phrase instead of giving a serious response seemed pretty stupid to me. My wife, who bore two children on Skye, says Sir Nicholas Soames is a stupid man; is she a misandrist?

Just as well they aren’t allowed to throw sticks and stones or they might do each other some real harm. Thank goodness they are kept two sword-lengths apart.

John C Hutchison,

Taigh na Coille, Badabrie, Fort William.

HOW can the electorate be expected to take our Westminster politicians seriously when we see the kind of behaviour displayed yesterday in the House of Commons? This display demeaned the members of the House, in particular our two major parties. If they had been schoolboys they would have had a detention lasting over the Christmas holidays.

We also have the Prime Minister demanding that the SNP MPs back her Brexit plan in the Commons when a large majority of the Scottish electorate voted Remain. Her demands simply show she has lost the plot and simply does not know where to turn for support for her feeble plan.

Unfortunately, the Scottish people are the ones who are going to suffer when with the latest farce of an attempt of an immigration policy means we will be short of staff in our NHS, care homes, hospitality and farming. Taking a hard look at what is happening and where we are heading. Do we really want to be a member of this UK club?

Dave Biggart,

Southcroft, Knockbuckle Road, Kilmacolm.

THERE are a couple of real challenges with respect to Jeremy Corbyn’s alleged use of “stupid woman” or “stupid people”. Both are within the domain of phonetic analysis. The two major consonants in “woman”, “w” and “m “ are both labials – that is, made with lip contacts. And so are the two dominant consonants in “people” the unvoiced “p” used to begin the word and in the central phoneme – both words have similar dominant labial consonants. Thus lip readers will find it quite difficult to declare categorically what was actually articulated.

What was not said by Mr Corbyn was a robust demand for a second referendum. Nowhere on the big red bus did we see the crippling details of the real Brexit rather than the dreamers; Brexit. Dragged powerless into a Brexit catastrophe should not be a destiny decided on the opinions of lip-readers.

Thom Cross,

18 Needle Green, Carluke.

STYMIED in their advice to the Windrush Generation to “get back to Jamaica”, the Tories have now turned their guns on Scots from Skye: an innocuous bunch it might have been thought, but no; perhaps they are the “A-jockalypse Now” generation of Boris Johnson’ s (one of the favourites to replace the beleaguered Theresa May) nightmares. Maybe he thinks the good yeomen of the shires will be forced into kilts. But who will speak for Scotland when one of our own is insulted?

According to Jill Stephenson (Letters, December 20) it will not be the elected governing party of Scotland, who also constitute by far the biggest block of MPs. So if they cannot speak for Scotland, who can? And who can speak for the UK for that matter, if the same parameters are in play? Obviously not Mrs May or Jeremy Corbyn. Perhaps Ms Stephenson can tell us?

GR Weir,

17 Mill Street, Ochiltree.

IT has been reported that the Belgian coalition government has fallen, and that the parties will take some time to produce another. After their last election in 2010 it took them 589 days to form one, but this is surpassed by Northern Ireland, which has been without a functioning executive for 702 days. Perhaps the UK Parliament could take heed of that and also of Rip van Winkle and extend its festive season break to 20 years or so, so that we can all have a bit of peace in the interim, before deciding on the Brexit question in 2039.

Cecil Robertson,

2 Wester Inshes Crescent, Inverness.