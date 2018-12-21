Convicts doing time in notorious Scots prisons will be treated to a three-course meal on Christmas Day - including Irn-Bru.

Menus issued by the Scottish Prison Service show the range of festive treats that

hardened criminals - including serial killer Peter Tobin - will be tucking into on December 25.

Inmates at HMP Barlinnie appear to have the most luxurious Christmas fare, with their food served up with an accompanying Irn Bru.

All prisoners can choose to be served Christmas pudding with rum cream at

Scotland's largest jail, home to 1,000 criminals.

They will be treated to a roast dinner including turkey, chipolata sausages,

roast potatoes, carrots, sprouts, cranberry gravy and creamed potatoes.

Veggie lags can opt for nut roast, and a halal option will be served too, which is lamb curry with Basmati rice and naan bread.

And following a ‘Christmas tea’, including Cup-A-Soup and a roll for a starter, and either a beef burger, falafel burger for a main course, prisoners will enjoy a tangerine, mince pie, Christmas slice and an Irn Bru.

Three-course meals will be served to prisoners at the Glasgow jail on Boxing

Day, New Year’s Day, and January 2, too.

And Tobin, who resides at HMP Edinburgh, will have the choice of either chicken with trimmings, potatoes and veg, or a vegetable Kiev for his Christmas

lunch.

Soup will be served as a starter, with gateaux and cream for dessert - and inmates even start the day with a Continental breakfast, making a change from their usual morning meal of cereal, a roll and jam and milk.

In the evening, prisoners in Edinburgh can tuck into either a cold meat platter served with pasta or spicy vegetable burger with potato wedges.

Sex offenders and lifers jailed at HMP Perth will have their usual breakfast of cereal, roll and jam and milk, follows by a fry-up for lunch.

For Christmas tea, roast potatoes, spouts and carrots will be served along with chicken fillet, bacon and gravy, or a vegetable kiev instead of meat.

And chocolate chocolate orange gateaux will be served as a sweet treat or a healthy option of fruit, followed by a snack pack.

Inmates at HMP Grampian will have the choice of either soup and fruit for their Christmas lunch, served with two Lorne rolls, or of two Quorn sausage rolls served with yoghurt.

The main meal will be either chicken breast or a pastry made with Wensleydale cheese, leek and clotted cream, both served with boiled and roast potatoes, sprouts, carrots and gravy.

Dessert at the north east prison, which is also home to many young offenders, who’s meal cost slightly more at £2.85 each, would consist of sticky chocolate and orange cake, or cream and fruit, as well as a snack pack.

The menu costs the Scottish Prison Service £2.58 per head, the same as the

rest of the year.