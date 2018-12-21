CELTIC Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was given almost £20,000 of taxpayers' cash in legal aid as he denied claims he abused young boys.

The boys club was set up by Torbett in 1966 and had close links with Celtic FC.

The paedophile, 71, was jailed for six years last month after being convicted of abusing three boys between August 1986 and August 1994.

Torbett, of Glasgow, was previously jailed for two years in 1998 for abusing three Celtic Boys Club players between 1967 and 1974.

He had been living in California when further allegations emerged.

Torbett's denials saw his long-suffering victims forced to give evidence in court and relive their ordeals.

He branded his victims 'liars' and dismissed their claims as 'something out of fairy tales'.

It has now emerged he was granted thousands in legal aid to help him hire a legal team to fight his case.

The Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB) have revealed he was given a total of £18,280 although that figure is most likely to rise as lawyers have three months to submit all their bills following a case.

Victims and their families have described Celtic’s response to Torbett’s court case as “disgusting”.

They believe the club are trying to distance themselves from the boys club which was set up with the aim of producing Celtic stars of the future.

Thompsons Solicitors are representing 11 people who claim they were abused at Celtic Boys Club which used Celtic's Barrowfield training ground.

Torbett's trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard how he was ordered to leave in the 70s. But he was brought back in, allowing him to abuse new victims.

Lord Beckett told Torbett: "You groomed boys and contrived situations when you could abuse them.

"Yours is some of the most corrupting behaviour I have ever heard in these courts."

Following Torbett’s conviction, Celtic said: “Celtic Football Club wish to express our deep regret that the incidents took place and sympathy for the victims who suffered abuse.

“Although Celtic Football Club are an entirely separate organisation, we have always taken these allegations extremely seriously because of our historic contacts with Celtic Boys Club.”

A SLAB spokesman said: "An important principle of our legal system is that people accused of serious crimes are represented by experienced lawyers in court.

"If legal aid was not available in such cases the alternative would be the accused defending themselves.

"This would not be in the best interests of victims, witnesses or the criminal justice system."

Two other men with links to Celtic Boys Club have also been convicted of historic sexual abuse.

The boys club under-16 manager Frank Cairney, 83, was found guilty of nine charges of abuse against eight boys over a 21 year period.

The abuse began when he was in charge of the St Columba's Boys Guild in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, in 1965 and continued at the boys club until 1986.

And the ex-chairman of the boys club, Gerald King, 66, was found guilty of abusing four boys and a girl while working as a teacher in Glasgow.

Both will be sentenced next year.