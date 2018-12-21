LNER have announced they will be running additional rail services to Scotland in a bid to help stranded air passengers at Gatwick Airport.

At least extra services from London to Edinburgh are operating with other services extended to Scotland.

A 9:03am service from King's Cross to Edinburgh and the 3pm Edinburgh to King's Cross service were announced, with the 2:30pm King's Cross to Newcastle being extended to also stop at Edinburgh in a bid to aid stranded air passengers.

Yesterday, the operator offered stranded Scotland-bound passengers a free train journey if they showed their plane ticket and their flight had been cancelled.

They tweeted: We are expecting our services to be very busy today as we head home or away for Christmas and so to this end, we are pleased to be able to operate a number of additional services today."

#LNERUpdate - An additional service has been planned to operate as the 09:03 #KingsCross to #Edinburgh calling at York, Newcastle and Berwick. pic.twitter.com/UpIhXlCCtv — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 21, 2018

More than 120,000 passengers were unable to either take off or land at the airport from 9pm on Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

Passengers faced severe disruption as aircraft were stuck on the tarmac at Gatwick, while inbound flights were cancelled or diverted to alternative airports as far away as Amsterdam and Paris.

We're glad we saved the day for stranded #GatwickAirport customers yesterday.



Unfortunately, due to extremely busy services today (21st December), we will be unable to accommodate anyone without a valid rail ticket for the safety and comfort of all our passengers. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 21, 2018

A further 126,000 passengers were due to travel on Friday, but 145 out of the scheduled 837 flights have already been cancelled as aircraft are out of position and the airport's operations are restricted to just a few departures and arrivals per hour.

Military equipment is being used to stop further drone disruption at Gatwick Airport