Cinema

A Star is Born

Every generation should have its version of this classic Hollywood tale, and I was delighted that this 2018 take was such a hit with young cinema audiences. Bradley Cooper, making his directorial debut no less, is a stone cold heartbreaker as the rocker on his way down just as the career of his new young love, played by Lady Gaga, is heading for the stratosphere. The story is pure cornball but the performances, from Lady G in particular, and the soundtrack are solid gold. Looks like a shoo-in for an Oscar or two.

Alison Rowat

NOW

IT was a programme that set 21st century standards for the commissioning of new artwork and everyone in the UK came within the reach of the 14-18 NOW commemoration of the centenary of the First World War. Among the final year highlights were Anna Meredith and 59 Productions’ Five Telegrams, opening both the BBC Proms and Edinburgh International Festival, and 306:Dusk, the final part of the music-theatre trilogy by Oliver Emmanuel and Gareth Williams in Perth.

The culmination, though, was Danny Boyle’s Pages of the Sea, remembering individual sacrifices in a participative project of sand sculpture and communal reading of a specially-commissioned poem from Carol Ann Duffy on the centennial Remembrance Day itself. Of the half dozen possible locations in Scotland, I was at Ayr South Beach and was moved beyond words. In a year when false memories of the 20th century’s global conflicts were invoked by insular racist bigots, Pages of the Sea spoke truth unto power.

Keith Bruce

Cinema

Shoplifters

Choices, choices. Kathryn Joseph live or on record? Jenny Saville at Modern One? Alex Prager at the Photographers’ Gallery? The last scene in Channel 4’s Derry Girls?

Let’s go to the movies and even in a great year for cinema (Cold War, First Reformed, the magnificent Roma, Mission: Impossible Fallout) Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Palme D’or-winning Shoplifters still managed to stand out. Quiet, shocking, ambiguous, deeply humane, Kore-Eda’s “family” saga is slyer and sharper than first might appear, layering emotion upon emotion, helped by a fine cast including a remarkable turn from Sakura Ando. Her penultimate scene in the movie is a tour de force. And a reminder that sometimes cinema is really all about faces.

Teddy Jamieson

Music

David Byrne's American Utopia Tour

Just when I thought I’d seen everything the gig has to offer, a Dumbarton-born 66-year-old blew my mind in 2018 by re-inventing live music. David Byrne isn’t your average OAP, of course, and the former Talking Heads frontman has spent a lifetime exploring the boundaries of pop, rock, film, visual art and conceptualism. His American Utopia tour, which honoured Glasgow twice with its presence this year, brought them all together in the most audacious and breathtaking way you could imagine, as Byrne and an 11-strong troupe of choreographed musicians – barefoot in grey suits – danced their way through his back catalogue. Dazzling, life-affirming and utterly euphoric.

Marianne Taylor

Visual Art

For To the Power of Twelve, Christine Borland

Turner Prize nominated artist, Christine Borland, takes a forensically intelligent approach to creating art. For To the Power of Twelve at Mount Stuart on Bute, which ran this summer into autumn, Borland made 12 new artworks as a response to the building's history as a naval hospital during World War One. Moss Pillow, displayed in a light-drenched conservatory on an upper floor which once served as an operating theatre, still lives in my mind. Hanging like a giant tropical flower, and cut from the hem of a pink parachute, the "flower" contained sphagnum moss, used during WW1 dress wounds. Beautiful and thought-provoking.

Jan Patience

Pride and Prejudice, (Sort Of) The Tron Theatre, Glasgow.

WHO would have thought a stage production of Jane Austen in which 127novel characters are reduced to just five, each wearing Doc Marten’s and a dress, would be the theatre hit of the year?

As well as perform the role of Darcy brilliantly, writer Isobel McArthur re-told this story in such an imaginative manner you could almost hear Austen slapping her hands in wild approval.

She also refused to mock the sensibilities of the era, instead recognising not only the pragmatism of survival, but the enduring power of love.

Brian Beacom

Dance

XENOS, Akram Khan Company

In XENOS, dancer/choreographer Akram Khan devoted his last ever, full-length solo to Britain’s largely forgotten Indian recruits who fought and died in the First World War. East and West, past and present, shades of Colonialism and Khan’s own background, overlapped pungently throughout. The live music, like Khan’s dance, imaginatively melded Indian classical and Western contemporary forms - but when the floor suddenly reared up like the side of a trench, aesthetics gave way to visceral physical struggle. Drenched in sweat, caked in grime, the 43 year old Khan pushed himself to the limit on that slithery slope...An anguished effort, an echo of those fallen in battle - harrowingly memorable.

Mary Brennan

Theatre

Pussy Riot: Riot Days

Summerhall, Edinburgh

Maria Alyokhina’s Herald Angel-winning multi-media stage version of her memoir of prison life was a dramatic call to arms like no other. Charting the aftermath of Alyokhina’s arrest in 2012 alongside two of her comrades in anti-authoritarian Russian collective Pussy Riot following their ‘punk prayer’ in a Moscow orthodox church, Yury Muravitsky’s production was a fifty-minute multi-media collage of text, electronica, martial drumming and archive projections. Performed in Russian with English surtitles by Alyokhina and a quartet of actor/musicians, Riot Days necessitated Alyokhina to smuggle herself out of Russia for the show’s ten-night Edinburgh Festival Fringe run at Summerhall. The result was relentless, defiant and inspirational.

Neil Cooper

Film

Outlaw King

WITH all the hype beforehand, Outlaw King could have fallen flat on its face. Any detractors were sorely disappointed, however, when the big-budget Robert the Bruce biopic achieved what Braveheart did not: it masterfully swerved the quagmire of Scottish cringe.

Directed by David Mackenzie and starring Chris Pine as the eponymous hero, the £85million movie – made for Netflix and the largest feature film to be shot here to date – is spellbinding viewing.

The big star is Scotland itself, with a raft of familiar landscapes and landmarks including Skye, Glencoe, Linlithgow Palace, Craigmillar Castle and Glasgow Cathedral to name but a few. The Battle of Loudoun Hill – shot at Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie – will give you goosebumps.

Susan Swarbrick

Light on the Shore

From many highlights – including Loki’s Fringe show, Helen McClory’s Mayhem and Death, the Offa Rex album included – I will pick the Light on the Shore gig at the Edinburgh International Festival. The Leith Theatre, which over recent years has been brought back to life by both its own Trust and the Hidden Door festival, was resplendent in itself, giving a glimpse of how this beautiful hall could once again be a significant arts venue in the north of Edinburgh. And the gigs themselves were great: a classical take on Boards of Canada’s Hi Scores, Mogwai in ferocious form, a beautiful set from Kathryn Joseph, and a startlingly fine concert from Anna Meredith. Of what I saw, it was all good. And it seemed like the EIF was transforming into something else before our eyes. And hopefully, showed that the Leith Theatre is absolutely worth saving, for the long term.

PHIL MILLER

Music

Damo Suzuki

THERE was no mistaking the sense of pilgrimage we felt as made our way through the pouring Glasgow rain to a date with a legend of our private musical world.

Damo Suzuki is the Japanese vocalist whose hypnotic incantations graced the run of early ‘70s albums which burnished the reputation of German rock pioneers CAN –Tago Mago, Ege Bamyasi and Future Days. That three of the band’s founding and most influential members – Michael Karoli, Jaki Liebezeit and Holger Czukay – are no longer with us added to the pathos surrounding this solo appearance of Suzuki, now 68, at Mono.

But, in the spirt of CAN, this was never going to be a greatest hits show. Instead, what the quietly inspirational Suzuki served up was a loose, shape-shifting, improvised journey into sound, his shamanic chanting coaxing his willing band down gloriously unpredictable musical avenues. It lasted no more than 45 minutes, and featured only two extended segments of music, but every second was tantalising. One suspects Damo’s old CAN comrades would have approved.

Scott Wright

Jazz

Fergus McCreadie Trio, Jazz at St James, Leith

The Saturday before he appeared in the BBC Young Jazz Musician 2018 final in November pianist Fergus McCreadie gave an incredible demonstration of his skills. Playing a digital keyboard in the absence of a “steam” piano and with a last-minute deputy, the superb Greg Irons, on drums, McCreadie played with gorgeous lyricism and phenomenal power, making an instrument that rarely flatters its exponents dance with his blend of Scottish-accented phrasing and jazz invention. He didn’t win the BBC competition but he earned two standing ovations for the sheer artistry and emotion of this performance.

Rob Adams