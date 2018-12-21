ONE of Theresa May's cabinet ministers has cast doubt on her threat to take the country into a No Deal Brexit if MPs fail to endorse her plan.

Justice Secretary David Gauke, one of the ‘gang of five’ of die-hard Remainers in the cabinet, said he would be “very surprised” if the Prime Minister took the extreme option.

He also suggested he would quit if she tried it.

Mrs May has said the choice before Westminster is between the 585-page deal she negotiated with other EU leaders and crashing out of Europe without any deal.

Her delay of the key Commons vote on her deal until mid-January has fuelled suspicions she is trying to run down the clock before the No Deal deadline of January 21.

Her cabinet is publicly split on what to do, with Brexiter Andrea Leadsom suggesting the oxymoron of a “managed No Deal” and Amber Rudd calling a People’s Vote “plausible”.

Mr Gauke, who has dismissed a managed No Deal as a “unicorn”, made his latest remarks on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast with Nick Robinson.

He said: “Making a conscious decision to proceed with no deal would not be the responsible course of action, and I think we would have to look at what other choices were available to us."

Asked if he could stay in the cabinet if it became government policy, he said: “I think it would be very difficult for me in those circumstances.”

He said the best way to avoid No Deal was to back Mrs May’s deal.

But he added: “I think if it came down to the government saying consciously, ‘well, we’ll just have to do that’, I don’t think there would be a lot of support for it.

“I would be very surprised if the Prime Minister would be prepared to go down that route."

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, who backs another EU referendum, said the Justice Secretary had “effectively admitted that all the talk of leaving the EU without a deal is nonsense and a false threat designed to scare MPs into voting for the government's Brexit plan”.

Despite Mr Gauke’s scepticism about No Deal, another government minister urged business trading with the EU to take steps immediately to prepare for the possibility.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Mel Stride said: “There is a call to action now.”

He said No Deal was an “unlikely event”, but told the BBC: “The time is now, there is a call to action now. Those who are importing or exporting into and out of the EU 27, in the unlikely event that there is a no-deal at the end of March, will need to take certain steps.

“They need to do that now."

He said firms needed to get “a customs agent on board” to check their software and use of import and export declarations.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his government had made “no preparations whatsoever” for a hard border with Northern Ireland to avoid a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

Speaking to the media after the publication of a 131-page paper on Ireland’s contingency plans, he said: “We are not preparing for a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. We have made no preparations whatsoever for physical infrastructure or anything like that. We certainly do not want it to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The UK and EU have also not published contingency planning for the Irish border.