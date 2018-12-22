ScotRail boss Alex Hynes has pocketed a bumper pay rise since taking charge of the beleaguered service last year.

Critics have reacted with anger after a breakdown of high earners compiled by the Cabinet Office showed Mr Hynes is now earning between £270,000 and £275,000.

When his appointment was announced in early 2017, Network Rail said he would have a salary of £255,000.

The rise comes amid continuing criticism of ScotRail’s performance as passengers endure persistent delays and cancellations.

Mr Hynes’ stated pay does not include performance-related bonuses, which are capped at 20 per cent of his salary – potentially taking his final package to more than £300,000.

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman Colin Smyth said passengers wanted “better services, not inflation-busting pay rises for executives”.

He said: “At a time Scotland’s hard pressed rail passengers are facing a fare hike in the New Year for overcrowded, delayed and cancelled trains, they will be angry that ScotRail bosses are seeing their pay rise.”

Manuel Cortes, leader of the TSSA transport union, said services had deteriorated in the 18 months since Mr Hynes took over.

He said: “It’s ridiculous to find out that his pay has gone up by more than some rail workers members earn in a year.

“This is a slap in the face for ScotRail staff doing overtime over the Christmas period to make ends meet.

“Alex was the highest paid public servant in Scotland when he started and he’s now presiding over the biggest failure in public service in Scotland. No-one could say he deserved that pay rise.

“He should waive future pay increases until ScotRail performs better, to show passengers he’s on their side, not that of his own bank balance betterment.”

Mr Hynes, who is paid by Network Rail, was named as the new managing director of ScotRail Alliance in January 2017, and took up the role six months later.

At the time, Network Rail confirmed he would start on a basic salary of £255,000.

However, figures released by the Cabinet Office show Mr Hynes received between £265,000 and £269,999 in September 2017.

And the most recent documents reveal he now takes home between £270,000 and £274,999. This does not include bonuses.

Last year it emerged Mr Hynes was being paid a £10,000 car allowance despite commuting to work by train every day.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie insisted passengers are not getting value for money, adding: “It is quite a remarkable decision to reward ScotRail’s chief when performance has been so poor."

It came as it emerged 11 ScotRail trains were taken out of service and sent south of the Border after their lease expired on December 12.

Mr Rennie described the move as a “huge forward planning failure” at a time of increased delays and cancellations following problems with the roll-out of new Hitachi trains, an industrial dispute and a shortage of train crew due to training.

However, ScotRail said the removal of the trains was factored into the new timetable change which came into force on December 10, and would free up space in the depots for new and refurbished trains.

Earlier this week, Nicola Sturgeon branded the recent level of cancellations “unacceptable” and said she wanted the power to nationalise Scotland’s railways. The current ScotRail franchise is held by Dutch firm Abellio.

Sir Peter Hendy, Network Rail’s chair, defended Mr Hynes' pay. He said: “As managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, Alex Hynes is responsible for one of the biggest and most strategically significant businesses in Scotland.

“He leads more than 7000 employees who deliver over 97m passenger journeys and maintain and improve more than 3,000km of track.

“We need the best people to ensure Scotland’s railway continues to support economic growth, jobs and housing across the country and spends taxpayers’ and fare payers’ money wisely.

“The reality is we are competing in a global market for operations, engineering, project, planning and digital technology leadership talent.

“We grow as much talent internally as we can, but we still lose good people to the private sector across the UK and the rest of the world.”