HEALTH boards are installing extra-large fridges to cope with obese corpses in Scotland’s mortuaries.

Research shows 41 oversized fridges have been built across the country in the face of rising levels of obesity.

NHS Grampian alone has installed 25 spaces for “semi-obese” people and a further three marked as “obese”.

It is understood the move was part of a £299,000 revamp of the mortuary facilities at Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen.

Scottish Tory shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said obesity is “fast becoming Scotland’s number one health crisis”.

He said: “This is a problem across all age groups and all sections of society.

“It means people’s lives are being needlessly cut short and the cost to the NHS is rising.

“This research shows the situation is even forcing health boards to invest in bigger mortuary fridges to cater for those obese patients who have passed away.

“Far more work is needed across the board to help get Scotland’s population fitter and healthier.”

The Scottish Tories submitted Freedom of Information requests to health boards across Scotland.

As well as NHS Grampian, NHS Lanarkshire has built six new spaces in its mortuaries for larger patients since 2013, while NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde installed three.

In the Lothians, the health board said two obese fridges were installed last year, while work is currently under way on the refrigerated body store at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary “which will increase capacity for bariatric deceased patients”.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has also introduced two oversized fridges.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said the new fridges were part of a wider revamp.

He said: “Over the last two years capacity at the Foresterhill Health Campus mortuary has almost doubled.

“This has been done to ensure it can continue to meet demand during busy periods and deal with the future needs of the increasing population in the region.

“All fridges installed during these improvements have larger spaces to ensure that they can accommodate all sizes of deceased.”

Earlier this year it emerged the number of extra-large fridges installed in London’s hospitals has risen by nearly a third, from 126 to 165.

Obesity rates in Scotland are now around a fifth (19%) higher than in the early 2000s.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it is “committed to tackling Scotland’s obesity problems”, and is currently consulting on restricting the in-store promotion of unhealthy foods.

She said: “Earlier this year, we published our diet and healthy weight delivery plan to create a Scotland where everyone eats well and has a healthy weight. As part of this plan we will invest an additional £42 million over five years to give people with, or at risk of, type 2 diabetes support and better access to effective weight management services.”