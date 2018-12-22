ENERGY firms have slashed the number of cheap fuel deals they offer by 90 per cent ahead of a new price cap coming into force on January 1.

Consumer champion Which? has discovered there are now just eight tariffs that deliver an average bill of under a £1,000 a year.

Researchers said that number was down from a figure of 77 such deals in

January 2017. Energy producers oppose the cap, saying it will hit profits.

Consumer experts are now also warning that the measure, which is designed to protect consumers on a variable rate, may be having unintended consequences.

Alex Neill, of Which?, said: “The price cap is supposed to help consumers, so it is a real