A rider on a white horse will join people on a walk for peace near Lockerbie to mark the 30th anniversary of the bombing.

Young people, local residents, farmers, and those who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy will be among those taking part in the event on Saturday.

They will be joined by religious leaders, such as the former Moderator of the Church of Scotland the Rev Alan D McDonald, along with Catholic priests, Buddhist monks and Japanese spiritual teachers.

The hill walk is one of three linked Journey Towards Peace events that focus on hope, kindness and the need to end conflict.

Krystal Anderson, one of the area’s best known horsewomen, will meet the group at the summit of Burnswark, after riding from Tundergarth carrying the Lockerbie Standard.

Ms Anderson, who represented the town during the 2018 annual Lockerbie Riding of the Marches and other events, comes from one of the many local families that helped in the aftermath of the bombing.

She said: “So many people were affected by the bombing, but the community really showed how strong it is, and everybody rallied round. Ever since then people from this area have been working for peace.

“I see the ride as being a way to help spread that message of peace.”

The event will start with a walk up Burnswark with local artists and representatives from Allanton World Peace Sanctuary.

Jan Hogarth, an environmental artist working with others on the events, said: “By carrying the Lockerbie Standard on a white horse from Tundergarth to the atmospheric local landmark of Burnswark, Krystal will symbolise the love and compassion with which these communities responded to a tragedy that affected so many families and countries.

“In the decades since the bombing the people of this area have shown people kindness and compassion.

“These events build on that positive process, bringing together people of all generations and of many backgrounds and beliefs with the common goal of spreading a message of peace and hope on earth.”

The walk will be led by Professor David Munro, geographer in residence at Drumlanrig Castle.

He said: “In our more troubled times the landscape has a capacity to embrace us and reach into our inner souls, helping us to make sense of the world we live in.

“It nourishes our hearts and minds, offering us a genuine hope of peace.”