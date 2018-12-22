A MAN suffered a head injury after getting caught up in a mass brawl in Cambuslang.

Police said the man, 47, "got caught up" in a large scale disturbance outside a pub on Main Street at 11.05pm on Friday.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Hairmyres hospital in East Kilbride and then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow.

He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

A 25 year old man was also injured during the disturbance but was released from Hairmyres Hospital after treatment.

Detective Constable Paul Mooney, of Cambuslang CID, said: “There appears to have been an altercation within the Wetherspoon’s bar on Main Street, Cambuslang, which subsequently spilled on to the street and where patrons from the pub and others outside became involved.

“We know from our inquiries that there were a number of people filming the incident outside the pub and that there were a number of cars in the road, so we are keen to get footage from either the phones or dash-cam which may assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with footage or information can contact Cambuslang CID via 101.