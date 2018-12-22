Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has died at the age of 77 after a short illness.

The politician and former Royal Marine, who led the party for from 1988 to 1999, passed away on Saturday evening, a party spokesman said.

He revealed in November that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

Sir Vince Cable, the party's current leader, said it was "a hugely sad day" for the party and everyone else across politics "who had immense affection and respect for Paddy".

Sir Vince said: "He was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena.

"He was an accomplished author, and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the House of Commons.

"Few people know how hard he fought to get into politics following his service in the marines and diplomatic service.

"He exercised every ounce of his considerable personal stamina to win the Yeovil seat.

"He was a personal example to me and to many other candidates."

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said he was 'an inspiration to so many people and I am proud to count myself as one of them.'

He added: “In a few short years his fighting spirit and clarity of thought took the party from the wreckage of the SDP Liberal merger to the strongest liberal force since the first world war.

“Paddy had time for everyone, guided and nurtured the party, converted even the fiercest foe and committed his heart and soul to the success of the liberal ideal.

“From the first moment I met him whilst working for the party in Cornwall I followed him on a great journey. Thank you Paddy. My thoughts are with Jane and the family.”

Mr Ashdown, MP for Yeovil from 1983 to 2001, hit the headlines four years into his leadership when, in 1992, he revealed he had had a five-month affair with his secretary, which led the Sun to nickname him "Paddy Pantsdown".

His marriage to wife Jane survived the scandal.

After stepping down as leader in 1999, Mr Ashdown - who served in the Special Boat Service during his time in the forces - was knighted and then made a peer as Lord Ashdown of Norton-sub-Hamdon.

He became High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2002.

Sir Nick Clegg, who would as leader take the Liberal Democrats into government in 2010, said: "Paddy was the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal.

"And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide. Much will, rightly, be said about him in the days ahead. He was a soldier, a diplomat, a writer, a leader, a campaigner, a servant of his constituents, and an international statesman.

But the thing I admired most in him is that rarest of gifts - a politician without an ounce of cynicism.

"He was the most heartfelt person I have known - loyal and generous to a fault. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly."

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: "I am very sorry to hear that Paddy Ashdown has died.

"He was a decent, measured and dedicated public servant.

"My thoughts are with his family and the very many Lib Dem members who will mourn his loss.

"He made a difference."

Former Conservative prime minister Sir John Major hailed his former opponent as "a man of duty, passion, and devotion to the country he loved - right up to the very end".

He said Lady Ashdown and the rest of his family could be proud of his achievements, adding: "In Government, Paddy Ashdown was my opponent. In life, he was a much-valued friend.

"His loss will be felt deeply by many - and not least by myself.

"Throughout his life, Paddy was a true patriot, whose overriding wish was to serve his country: first, in the Marines, and then in both Houses of Parliament.

"I can attest to the fact that - even when he knew he was gravely ill - Paddy's concern for the future of our country continued to dominate his thinking.

"I was not surprised. For Paddy, his country always came before personal or political advantage."

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "Paddy Ashdown was a hero to me, he saved and revived the Liberal Democrats at our lowest ebb, and then led us to our best result for 70 years.

"As a movement, we owe him our very existence.

"Much love to Jane and the family. Thank you boss."

Anna Soubry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, said: "So very sorry to learn that #PaddyAshdown has died. I came to know him in the last few years and liked him and his values enormously. Thoughts with his family and his many dear friends."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "Paddy Ashdown was an advocate for those others forgot, full of courage, integrity and immensely gifted.

"He served the people of the Balkans with passion and inspiration, an agent of reconciliation. He will be greatly missed."

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair said he admired the former Lib Dem leader "as a man and as a political visionary and leader".

Describing him as "excellent company, always fun to be around", Mr Blair said: "He was one of the most talented politicians never to hold high office, but as leader of the Liberal Democrats he nonetheless had a major impact on British political life.

"He was motivated by values of compassion, decency and a profound commitment to make the world a better place.

"He had courage, personal and political, unafraid to speak his mind yet always open to the views of others. He was one of the least tribal politicians I have ever known.

"He came into politics to do good and by and large did it, whether in leading his party, in his work in the Balkans or his wide range of British and international roles."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Paddy Ashdown.

"He represented Yeovil very well and I got to know him in the 1980s when we often found ourselves voting in Parliament together against damaging government policies.

"He will be greatly missed."

Andrew Mitchell, who worked with Lord Ashdown while he served as the Conservative international development secretary in the former coalition government, said: "He was a wonderful man and a hugely effective politician.

"I worked with him closely on a range of international development issues and I had enormous respect for him.

"He was an extraordinary character. Mrs Thatcher had immense respect for him and although he was a political opponent, held his views in the highest regard.