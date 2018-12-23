POLICE Scotland is in line for a record number of retirals, sparking concerns about the single force being put under strain due to a lack of personnel.

New figures reveal the force could lose 650 officers if current trends are matched in the latter half of this year.

Scottish Tory MSP Gordon Lindhurst said:

“The SNP government needs to ensure that Police Scotland is not significantly damaged by this loss, and that policing is fit for the challenges we face.”

The SNP swept to power in 2007 on the back of a commitment to increase the number of officers - at that point 16,265 - by at least 1,000.

However, the Nationalists later ditched the pledge and plans were announced by the Scottish Police Authority to cut the number of officers by around 400.

Statistics uncovered by the Conservatives show that officer retirals - such as on medical grounds, or when an individual has reached the required number of years - looks to be on the rise.

In 2014/15, 613 officers retired from the force, followed by 610 over the next twelve months and 522 in 2016/17.

However, the number rose to 561 last year and figures for the first six months of 2018/19 show that 325 officers have left.

If the retiral rate remains at the same level for the full year, Police Scotland would preside over a record number of departures.

A similar pattern has emerged for civilian employees. Sixty three police staff retired in 2014/15 and this number steadily rose to 111 last year. Seventy three staff retired in the first six months of this year which, if replicated, would also lead to a record figure.

Thousands of police staff have also been axed since the creation of the force in an attempt to balance the books.

In total, 2631 officers have retired from duty in Scotland, along with 419 police staff, over the last five years.

Lindhurst said: “This isn’t just a large number – with those hundreds of departures will go decades of knowledge and experience.

“That’s a priceless commodity for a police force which is finding itself under increasing pressure.

“Under the nationalists there have been cuts to police stations and to vital administration staff, while frontline officers have been dragged off the beat to fill the spaces left.

“We need assurances that there will be enough bobbies on the beat to ensure communities right across the country are safe, and that criminals can be brought to justice swiftly and effectively.”

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, which represents officers, said:

“In light of these projections on retirals, and in light of the inevitable challenges of Brexit, now more than ever seems a questionable time to reduce officer numbers.”

Assistant Chief Constable Angela McLaren said: "Leadership and experience are deep and broad in Police Scotland, with 60 % of officers having 10 years' service or more.

"The national service has afforded greater opportunity to diversify across a range of rank and roles.

"So far this year we have seen a modest increase in officers who have come to the end of their service due to recruitment levels 30 years ago.

"The service takes note of leavers and adjusts recruitment accordingly to maintain a balanced force."