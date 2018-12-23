Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has taken a stance “so completely at odds with the will of members” by saying the party would continue with Brexit should they win a snap election, a critic has said.

Mr Corbyn also said he would advocate Britain leaving the European Union in any second referendum and hit out at EU laws on state aid which he said blocked investment.

Labour passed a motion at its party conference in Liverpool in September that it would seek a general election as its first choice, but left open the option of supporting a second referendum.

Michael Chessum, who worked on Jeremy Corbyn’s successful 2016 leadership campaign and served on Momentum’s first steering committee, was among those expressing dissent at his support for Brexit.

He told the Observer: “Jeremy has fought for decades for the right of members to decide policy, and that is why many of us fought for him so hard.

“It is beyond me why he would now seemingly take a stance so completely at odds with both the will of members and the mandate of party conference.

“If a left leadership is seen to thwart the will of members, this will do the left profound damage in the long run in Labour’s internal politics.”

If there's one thing the left can claim ownership of in Labour, it's fighting for internal democracy. If Jeremy Corbyn is now going to steamroller his members on Brexit, that will do us – the left – huge damage in the medium term in Labour's internal politics. — Michael Chessum (@michael_chessum) December 22, 2018

Mr Corbyn’s fellow MPs were also critical of the stance which the Islington North MP revealed in a Guardian article, with former shadow business minister Chuka Umunna saying the interview was “deeply depressing and disappointing”.

Writing on Facebook he said: “Brexit is essentially a project of the hard right of British politics who want to turn Britain into a lightly regulated, offshore tax haven for the super rich, devoid of proper protections for workers, and one which seeks to dump the blame for the UK’s problems on immigrants.

“Labour should stop pretending there is a ‘good’ Brexit deal and we should certainly not be sponsoring this project because Brexit is the problem – it solves nothing.”

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror he did not foresee support for a second referendum in Parliament.

When asked how he would vote in one, he told the paper: “It would depend what the question was – but we’re quite far from that anyway and I’m not sure there’s the support for it in Parliament.

“The issue is protecting jobs, manufacturing and the rights and conditions we’ve got – not making us the bargain basement of Europe.”

He also said he will make sure Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint is defeated in the Commons when it returns in January.

“I’m determined to hold this government to account, vote the deal down and reopen those negotiations,” he said.