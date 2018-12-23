William Shatner has said some women use the #MeToo movement as a “weapon” when they “don’t get an autograph”.

The Star Trek actor, 87, suggested a portion of the complaints made against men were driven by women bearing a grudge.

The #MeToo movement has its origins in 2006 when activist Tarana Burke first coined the phrase. It went viral in 2017 following a tweet by the actress Alyssa Milano in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Former Star Trek star William Shatner has said the #MeToo movement is used as a ‘weapon’ by some women (Yui Mok/PA)

It has since become an all-encompassing name for the movement against sexual harassment and discrimination.

However Shatner, immortalised for his portrayal of Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, believes it is being exploited by women with scores to settle.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Shatner said: “My issue is that women use me too as a weapon when they don’t get an autograph, when they don’t get their way, etc & the circus that ensues is comical and sad. aka hysterical.”

Shatner later added women were using the movement for “their own personal vendettas”, before comparing it to the French Revolution “because it started with trying to right noble injustices & descended into chaos”.

After saying he was “fine” with #MeToo, Shatner clarified his comments, writing: “I basically said it’s going too far with some. I have 3 daughters so of course those issues concern me. It’s the ones co-opting it for personal vendettas. It needs to be policed or it will become akin to the French Revolution.”

Earlier, Shatner had spoken to DailyMail TV and praised #MeToo for exposing harassment.

But he suggested the “firebrands” leading the movement should move aside and let “business-like” people take over.

Shatner added: “I’ve got three daughters and I’m glad that they have more opportunity. At the same time, it’s become hysterical. It’s a whole new culture. The whole business has changed. The whole man-woman relationship has changed to a severe degree.”