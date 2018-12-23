THE Conservative party has sparked a social media storm after posting a poll about festive food - as tens of thousands face a Christmas on the breadline.

The poll, published from the official Conservative Party Twitter account on Friday, said: "Right, time now for an all-important Christmas poll: which is better?" Giving followers the options of choosing either mince pies or pigs in blankets as answers.

Over 16,700 Twitter users have responded to the poll with the majority highlighting the Conservative Government's failings to address the rising poverty crisis affecting the UK.

Many Twitter users responded to the poll calling it "distasteful" and "disgraceful" with many commenting on how "out of touch" the Tory Party is with society.

In response to the poll, James Lazarus posted: "Distasteful considering the mess UK is in right now because of your party. Millions will have a rotten Christmas because of the Tory austerity policy and the rubbish Tory Brexit you want to inflict on the country."

Julie Peel created her own poll in response with the choices of 'eating' or 'heating'.

Ben Williams posted: "The #irony of this Tweet when @Conservatives policies have reduced families to starvation. Food bank use has gone through the roof since 2010. Shameful."

Dale Ricketts posted: "Scrolled as far down as I can in this thread without smashing my head against a brick wall... not a single positive response was seen. How are you Tories still so out of touch with reality?"

Mark Willett also responded to the poll commenting on the Tories 'detachment' from public opinion: "A tweet from people who really don’t have ANY idea how far detached they are from public opinion and I’d say the same if any other party tweeted this insignificant nonsense."

But in amongst the negative comments and robust replies, a few Twitter users showed support for the Conservative Government.

Nora Rose responded to the negativity by tweeting: "Don't just blame the Conservatives blame the whole of Parliament. By arguing like Ally cats over the way we leave, trading insults, and pushing for a General Election time for nought else!"

Study findings released today revealed that homelessness has reached a record-high with more than 170,000 families and individuals experiencing destitution in an increase caused by a doubling of those sleeping rough or in tents, cars and public transport.

The scale of homelessness was 13% higher last year compared to 2012, with an increase seen every year in between, according to the research published by charity Crisis.

The majority are sofa-surfing or living in hostels, but 12,300 were sleeping rough, nearly 12,000 in vehicles and tents and almost 21,000 in “unsuitable” temporary accommodation, the study said.

Over five years in Great Britain, these types of precarious living are believed to have increased by around 100%.