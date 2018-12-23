An injured man has been taken to hospital following a “disturbance” in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the incident at Claverhouse Drive, in the south of the city, at around 7.30am on Sunday.
One man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries, officers said.
No further details on his condition have been released.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and police remained at the scene on Sunday morning.
A force spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”
