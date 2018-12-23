Consumers have been warned to be aware of the dangers of buying counterfeit products over the festive season.

Experts have cautioned that while fake goods may seem unusual or come with an attractive price tag, they could be of poor quality and even contain harmful components.

And imitation food and drink products passed off as genuine items could have serious health consequences, it was claimed.

The warnings have come from Lawrie IP, a Glasgow-based firm of trademark attorneys, which has issued tips to help people identify and avoid fakes.

Sharon Mackison, a director at the firm, said: “In Scotland, as in other countries, fake products can be a major problem over the festive period.

“Most consumers who buy counterfeit products do so either because they don’t realise or because they don’t think it’s something to care about.

“But there are a number of reasons why consumers should care whether a product they are buying is a fake.”

The company cautioned that fake products may have been unethically manufactured by people in poor working conditions or who have been victims of human trafficking.

They could also contain harmful parts or ingredients. Fake cosmetics may contain dangerous chemicals, and toys could have illegal levels of chemicals or exploding batteries, shoppers were warned.

Consumers were urged to seek out quality, genuine products to avoid the dangers of consuming fake alcohol which can lead to kidney or liver problems and even blindness.

Proceeds from the sale of fake goods can also be used to fund serious crime and terrorism, the firm said.

Lawrie IP issued a series of tips to help people spot fakes before they buy them. They are:

– Be wary of a product selling for a fraction of the usual price you would expect to pay.

– Look out for goods being sold through channels you would not expect, such as a website you have not used before.

– Branding, labelling and packaging may not be presented in a way you would usually expect, for example containing lower-quality packaging and spelling or grammatical errors.

– Watch out for fake reviews online, such as seeing a large number of positive reviews received within a short timescale, spelling mistakes and repetitive comments in different reviews.

– When a product arrives, check the packaging and product match and that everything that should be included is there, including instruction manuals and product guarantee information.

Ms Mackison said: “By following these tips and by being vigilant and alert, consumers can avoid being misled into buying potentially harmful fake goods.

“But if you have bought something and have concerns about whether it is genuine, contact the brand owner directly or the local Citizens Advice Bureau or Trading Standards.”