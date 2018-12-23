BREXIT, that has so dominated our political life in 2018, will do so just as much or even more so in 2019.

As the parliamentary moment of truth nears next month, the big question is: is there a way out of the Brexit maze that will leave the country in any way reasonably sane and intact?

The first thing to note is that the Conservative psychodrama that David Cameron nationalised by holding the 2016 referendum in order to stem the flow of Tory support to Ukip will continue whatever happens. Parties are deeply divided as is the nation and this will not end come March 29.

So is there a way out of the Brexit maze? Possibly. It is called parliamentary sovereignty; the most important part of the UK constitution.

It is through Westminster that laws are made and can be scrapped. And even though we now have a devolved system of government in Scotland, Wales, and, at times, Northern Ireland, the constitutional authority ultimately remains in SW1.

When on June 23 2016 the UK voted to leave the EU, no one or very few people believed the country would leave the Brussels bloc on June 24.

A process through Parliament had to be undertaken and a deal agreed by MPs.

Through Article 50, the Government – via Parliament – set the time and date at 11pm on March 29. And, as we have recently seen, the European Court of Justice has ruled that if Parliament wanted to, it could revoke the leaving date and keep Britain in the EU. But, of course, Theresa May and her colleagues have no intention of doing so.

But if the people accept that it is through Parliament that its will is enacted, then what happens when Parliament finds doing this is just impossible?

On December 11, the Prime Minister pulled the vote on her Brexit deal because she realised that it was going to be rejected, big time. So, she bought herself a bit of time to try to get the EU27 to tweak the agreement to give Parliament control over the Irish backstop.

But, despite reports of high hopes that Brussels will at one minute to midnight blink, the general expectation is that Mrs May’s deal is looking for as big a rejection on January 14 as it would have done on December 11.

So what happens? Parliamentary sovereignty kicks in.

In normal times, the Government can control Parliament through its majority, or, as is the case at present, it does so with a little help from its friends. But when those friends do not agree and, as at present, a large chunk of her own party does not agree, what on earth does the PM do?

Resign and spark a general election? On the first point, it is obvious that no one can unite the Tories on Brexit; so Mrs May’s departure would not solve the problem; it could even exacerbate it. On the second, the last thing Conservative MPs want is another election; they could lose it. Survival concentrates the mind.

So, here goes. Faced with a humiliating defeat, the PM pulls the vote again or suffers the expected parliamentary rejection. Either way, she then says that it is now up to MPs to decide the way forward. As Liam Fox, the Trade Secretary, recently pointed out: “It wasn’t the Government that was given an instruction by the referendum, it was Parliament.”

Mrs May says that a process has to be undertaken to find out where the centre of gravity lies in Parliament for the way forward on Brexit. So options are put before MPs: the possibly tweaked UK-EU deal; Norway-Plus and no-deal.

Now, of course, there will be some who insist a People’s Vote must also be an option; yet the PM is strongly opposed to this. However, remember, Parliament is now in control. MPs would put forward an amendment to the Government’s options motion to include another referendum.

It seems certain MPs would vote to include the People’s Vote option. In the vote, Mrs May’s deal get 20 per cent support, no-deal 10, Norway-Plus 15 and a People’s Vote 55.

Now that Parliament is in control, the way forward is clear: the issue has to go back to the people.

This, of course, would throw up its own process problems. The next EU elections are on May 23. Another referendum would probably have to take place before then, so the UK does not have to take part in the Euro-poll.

This would mean fast-tracking the process of drawing up, debating and voting on a referendum bill and getting the elections watchdog, the Electoral Commission, to ratify the process.

How many questions should be on the ballot paper will be key but it will be for Parliament to decide. Chances are, it will be one choice: the UK-EU deal already agreed and staying in the EU; no-deal would be off the table because most MPs believe it should be.

Another issue that would be key would be the franchise. Should 16 and 17-year-olds be eligible as they were in the 2014 Scottish referendum but as they were not in the 2016 EU referendum? Parliament would decide.

Of course, holding another poll would have people insisting this undermines democracy. Almost three years ago, the country voted in the biggest display of democracy it has ever seen to leave the EU. And now here the Establishment is subverting the will of the people.

But our democracy works through Parliament not around it. Parliament has to find a mechanism to realise the will of the people. If it cannot, then it has only one option to go back to them for further instructions. And if a general election is not agreed upon, then the only recourse is another referendum set out in the terms agreed by - MPs.

One of the biggest arguments for leaving the EU was for Parliament to take back control; throughout this suggested route to the exit, MPs would have been in control all the way through.

And once the people vote on the new options, then it will again be up to Parliament to enact their will.

One can only hope that, second time round, it can do so; whatever the result is.