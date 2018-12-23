HOLDING a People’s Vote risks undermining the Union, a Scottish Tory MP has warned as he expressed disappointment that Amber Rudd was now suggesting another EU referendum was a “plausible” alternative should Theresa May’s Brexit Plan be rejected next month.

Last week, the Work and Pensions Secretary became the first Cabinet minister to say that if Parliament was unable to reach a consensus on the way forward with Brexit, then she could see “there would be a plausible argument for it"[a People’s Vote].

But Colin Clark, the MP for Gordon, warned this could open the door to a second Scottish independence poll with the risk of the break-up of Britain.

He said: “I am bitterly disappointed Amber Rudd is suggesting a second EU referendum should even be considered. This potentially undermines the Union. We have been very clear the Scottish independence referendum and the EU referendum were once in a lifetime events.

“Holding another would undermine the democratic process and if a tactic[to stay in the EU] would be naïve,” added Mr Clark.

Over the Christmas break, MPs of all parties will be considering how to vote in mid-January on Theresa May’s reheated and possibly tweaked Brexit Plan; talks are believed to be continuing over the festive period with Brussels on securing changes that would placate Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionists on the Irish backstop issue.

It has been suggested that the Prime Minister’s Cabinet allies have been encouraged by what they believe to be a substantial shift in the Commons arithmetic in favour of the UK-EU deal. The optimism has been spark following secret talks last week involved Ollie Robbins, Mrs May’s chief Brexit negotiator and his European counterparts.

One senior Government source said: “It’s now very much our expectation that we can win this vote, if not the first time, then the second time around.”

This is a reference to the possibility that if the PM loses narrowly when she puts her Brexit Plan to MPs, she will already have a quick amended version, agreed with Brussels, to put to the House again swiftly in the hope this would sway others to back it and push it through the Commons.

Meanwhile, Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, again warned that MPs who wanted to block a no-deal Brexit would have to either vote for Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement or a replacement to it.

Ms Leadsom, who has talked up the idea of a “managed no-deal,” made clear: "The legal default position is that if there isn't a deal, then the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 without a deal."

In a sign of the widening splits in Tory thinking over no-deal, George Osborne, the former Chancellor, has warned that a no-deal Brexit could see the party stuck in opposition unless it abandoned the "reckless decision of hard Brexiteers".

Meanwhile, three Tory MPs - Nick Boles, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston - have warned they would resign the whip if a no-deal Brexit ever became official Government policy. David Gauke, the Justice Secretary, has also suggested he would quit the Government if the UK crashed out of the EU without a deal.