THERESA May has praised the “courage, determination, resilience and ingenuity” of Britain’s armed forces in her traditional Christmas message as Jeremy Corbyn, in his, paid tribute to those who emulated the biblical Good Samaritan to help those most in need.

The Prime Minister, noting how at Christmas-time the services’ men and women sacrificed the comforts of home in order to do their duty for the nation, said they had yet again shown in 2018 why they were the “finest in the world”.

She said: “From playing a vital role in cleaning up after a sickening nerve agent attack on the streets of Salisbury, protecting our waters and our skies from Russian intrusion and strengthening our allies in Eastern Europe, striking at terrorism as part of the Global Coalition against Daesh, and along with our US and French allies sending a message to the Assad regime that we will not stand by while chemical weapons are used as they were in April on families, including young children.

“Time and again, you have stood up to aggression and those who flout the rules-based international order. You should be incredibly proud of all that you do; just as the whole country is proud of you.”

Mrs May pointed out how this year saw a number of milestones, from the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and to the centenary of the founding of the RAF as well as the landing for the first time of the new F-35 Lightening stealth fighters on the flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“Now as we approach the New Year, there will be new challenges ahead but I know you will continue to meet them in the same way that you have always done with courage, determination, resilience and ingenuity. Qualities that are as vital now as they have ever been.”

The PM added: “So, on behalf of the whole country let me say thank you to you and to your families whose love and support is so important. And let me wish all of you a peaceful Christmas and a very Happy New Year.”

In his seasonal message, which will also run as a video on social media on Christmas Eve, the Labour leader drew on the Good Samaritan parable from St Luke's gospel to praise those who helped the nation's destitute, saying they were people who did not "walk by on the other side".

His emphasis on those who help homeless people and refugees comes after charity Crisis published a study on Sunday showing homelessness had reached a record high with more than 170,000 families and individuals experiencing destitution.

Mr Corbyn stressed how during the festive period he saw "the compassion of the Good Samaritan in people across our country everyday but especially at Christmas".

He said: "Whether it's people helping in homeless shelters offering comfort and meals for those looking to escape the freezing temperatures and dangers of sleeping rough, those ensuring food banks are fully stocked for people who can't afford to eat properly this Christmas or volunteers raising money for refugees who've been forced to flee war, oppression and devastation.

"These are people who will not 'walk by on the other side'. They do what's become so necessary in a system that is failing to provide for people's basic needs.

“They embody what's best and most compassionate in all of us. They make me certain that we can build a fairer society which works for everyone," added the Labour leader.