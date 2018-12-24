THE SNP is increasing the pressure on the UK Government to end its “cruel anti-family” visa rules, which will mean this Christmas thousands of children will only be able to communicate with a UK-based parent on Skype.

In 2012, the UK Government introduced income threshold requirements which meant that any UK national or settled citizen seeking to sponsor a spouse from outside the EU to live with them in the UK must earn a minimum of £18,600 a year, rising to £22,400 after a first child was born and an additional £2,400 for each subsequent child.

But Stuart McDonald, the SNP’s immigration spokesman at Westminster, complained that the income requirements applied solely to the UK citizen and did not take into account the potential earnings of the non-UK spouse seeking to join their loved ones in this country.

He pointed out how the Children’s Commissioner in England had previously estimated that there were around 15,000 UK children growing up in so-called “Skype families,” whose only contact with a parent abroad was via Skype on the internet because of the Government rules.

The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East also pointed out how the Migration Observatory found that the Tory Government's minimum income requirement policy had had a disproportionately negative impact on people in Scotland as 41 per cent of UK citizens in Scotland did not earn enough to sponsor a spouse and 53 per cent did not earn enough to sponsor a spouse and child. This compared to just 27 and 34 per cent respectively in London.

Last month, Mr McDonald said he was met with a “wall of silence” from Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, over his calls to review the Government’s policy and to set out an estimate of the number of UK citizens and settled people who had not been joined by their partners or loved ones because of the Whitehall rules.

“Rather than being able to spend time with their families and loved ones around the Christmas dinner table, many people with foreign spouses will be forced yet again to spend the festive period communicating with families over Skype.

“With the continued Brexit chaos there is now also the very real risk that the Tory Government, obsessed with nonsensical immigration targets, could simply extend the restrictive income threshold levels to EU family members post-Brexit.

“Not only would that be a continuation of a devastating policy that has split an estimated 15,000 children from their parents, it would be a continuation of its hostile environment that is putting off people from coming to the UK and contributing economically and socially.”

Mr McDonald added: “I have repeatedly pressed the Home Office to ditch these cruel anti-family policies and adopt an evidence-based approach that keeps families together, attracts talented workers and helps our economy and businesses grow.

“The Tories must either radically reform or scrap its disastrous family visa rules and wider immigration policy or devolve the powers to Holyrood so we can implement a progressive policy that suits Scotland's needs."