THE number of people in Scotland registered as organ donors is at a record high, according to official statistics.

The figures, published by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), indicate that there were 148,488 new registrations from people willing to be organ donors in 2018.

It brings the total number of people signed up to the Organ Donor Register in Scotland to almost 2.8 million - or 51.7% of Scotland's population.

Read more: Meet Scotland's first 'Heart in a Box' transplant patients

Last year, 829 people in Scotland received a transplant, however as of December 4 there were 563 people in Scotland waiting for a new organ.

The Scottish Government has proposed measures which will increase the number of potential donors.

Legislation has been under consideration at the Scottish Parliament which would see the country move to a soft opt-out system for organ and tissue donation.

Under the proposed system, if someone has not stated a decision about donation, they may be deemed as having authorised it.

This would mean that, in addition to 'opting in' donation could also proceed where a person had not opted-out.

There would also be safeguards to minimise the risk of a person becoming a donor if they would not have wished to donate.

Read more: Opting in or out of organ donation 'should be a legal requirement'

A public consultation in 2017 showed 82% of respondents supported the move.

Wales introduced a similar scheme in December 2015, whilst MPs have also backed plans to change the law in England.

The Scottish Government's Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "It's great to have a record number of people on the Organ Donor Register.

"This increases the chance of a potentially life-saving and life-changing gift for someone this year.

"However, with more than 550 people still waiting for a transplant, I would encourage people to consider making it their new year's resolution and join the Organ Donor Register.

"One donor can save up to nine lives and transform even more by donating tissue.

"Thanks to the generosity of donors and their families and the work of the NHS, we've seen great progress on organ donation over the last few years."

Read more: Groom asks guests to be organ donors

It comes days after the first two patients in Scotland to receive heart transplants using the cutting edge 'Organ Care System' (OCS) described how the surgery had given them a new lease of life.

Julie-Ann Morris, 41, from Glasgow and 46-year-old Roger Marr, from Prestonpans in East Lothian, had both been critically ill and on the transplant waiting list this time last year.

Both were operated on in early 2018 at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, the centre for all heart transplants in Scotland.

The donor organs used in their transplants were preserved beforehand in the OCS device, nicknamed the 'Heart in a Box'.

OCS, which was invented in Boston and first used for a transplant in the United States in 2012, is the world’s first portable system which keeps human organs warm and functioning outside of the body for longer.

Instead of transporting organs in an ice box, OCS keeps hearts beating inside the chamber using more than a litre of the donor’s blood, with oxygen and glucose pumped in to preserve it.

Ms Morris, who had been diagnosed as a teenager with cardiomyopathy, a disease which causes the heart muscle to thicken and become rigid, was placed on the organ register last December after her condition suddenly deteriorated.

She said the new heart has left her feeling better than ever, and thanked her donor.

She added: “Now I have a chance to have more of a life than I ever had. Before I was physically unable to walk even short distances, but now I can look forward to a future where I want to climb a Munro.”