RUMOURS of a royal rift were laughed off as the Duchess of Cambridge and her new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, put on a show of unity on the family’s annual Christmas Day outing to church.

Meghan and Kate were all smiles as they walked side by side, just as they had done last Christmas, with their husbands Harry and William, past hundreds of royal fans.

The pregnant former Suits actress also hugged a well-wisher she spotted in the crowds outside the Norfolk church - Jessica Daniels, who was a long-time Instagram and Twitter follower of the duchess.

And Kate confessed to a royal fan that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had been up “very early” opening their presents.

The royal women have been the subject of a series of media reports of a fall out between them.

There have been allegations of a dispute over who reprimands staff, tensions during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting and claims that Harry and Meghan’s move from London to Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire reflects a widening gulf between the women.

But as they walked with the rest of the family the short distance from the Queen’s Sandringham home to St Mary Magdalene Church they laughed together and seemed engrossed in conversation.

After the service, Meghan and Kate were given armfuls of bouquets by well-wishers as they went on a brief walkabout with their husbands.

Kate chatted to Jill Lee, from Cambridge, who has watched the royals attend church on Christmas Day a number of times.

She said: “I said to Kate ‘were the children up early’ and she said ‘very early, but it was lovely to see their faces’.”

The 71-year-old, a retired seamstress, kissed Harry on the cheek a few years ago when he left church but this year he declined the offer - because of Meghan.

She said: “I said to Harry ‘I can’t kiss you this year, can I?” and he said ‘no’ and pointed to his wife.”

Missing from proceedings was the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who was understood to be in good health but spending the day relaxing with his family, and the Duchess of Cornwall, who is still suffering from a heavy cold.

However, royal fans also saw Peter Phillips arrive holding the hands of his daughters Savannah and Isla, and Princess Beatrice walking with Peter’s wife Autumn Phillips.

Other members of the royal family who attended the church service included the Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall, and the Princess Royal.

The Queen, 92, arrived in her state limousine with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

In her televised speech, broadcast at 3pm, the monarch quipped that family events including weddings and births have kept her “well occupied” this year.

But she also spoke of how religious faith which “inspires great generosity and self-sacrifice” in the service of others can sometimes “fall victim to tribalism”.

She also described the importance of having loved ones around her, saying: “Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

The Queen also offered words of comfort for those who had lost loved ones this year, adding that “of course, we would not grieve if we did not love”.