BULLYING and harassment in the NHS is still "far too widespread" and risks exacerbating staff shortages, the leader of Scotland's doctors has warned.

In his first Christmas statement as chair of BMA Scotland, Dr Lewis Morrison said the trade union will undertake an investigation in 2019 to gather evidence of medics' own experiences of workplace bullying, the causes underpinning it and the potential solutions.

A summit of key stakeholders is also planned for early summer to bring together learning and discuss how to make Scotland’s NHS a more positive place to work.

Analysis: Costs of bullying in NHS affect staff, patients - and taxpayers

It comes after NHS Highland was rocked by allegations of an alleged culture of fear and intimidation which is now the subject of a QC-led inquiry, and statistics from BMA Scotland's own member survey which found that 38% of doctors complained bullying and harassment was a problem within their department.

Dr Morrison, a consultant geriatrician who was elected as chair of BMA Scotland in August, said the continued and long standing issues with bullying come at a time of high vacancies rates and years of real terms pay cuts, which have resulted in many doctors reporting to the BMA that they feel less valued.

Taken together, Dr Morrison warned these issues will only further exacerbate difficulties with recruiting and retaining doctors and ultimately threaten to seriously undermine the quality of care the health service provides.

Read more: NHS Highland medics blast 'culture of fear and intimidation' silencing concerns over patient care

In his Christmas and New Year message for doctors, Dr Morrison said: “That patients largely remain satisfied with the service the NHS provides is a real tribute to all the staff, who go the extra mile, both over the Christmas period and indeed all year round. They all deserve our gratitude and thanks.

“But more than that, the least they should expect is a positive, supportive working environment that allows them to focus on providing the best possible care they can for each and every patient.

“Worryingly, that just isn’t the case for far too many of our NHS staff. Doctors have told us that bullying and harassment is still widespread and recent high profile cases only serve to underline those concerns.

"Every single case will have a serious impact on the doctor concerned. It threatens to undermine them and prevent them from focusing on patients.

“In any workplace, these levels of bullying would be extremely worrying. In the health service, where what we do can make the difference between life and death, it is nothing less than a scandal.

"Ultimately, the level of bullying and harassment we currently see in Scotland’s NHS can only have serious negative repercussions for the care it provides."

Earlier this year, a group of senior clinicians from NHS Highland sparked an outpouring of bullying claims after they penned a letter to the Herald claiming the health board was riddled by a "practice of suppressing criticism, which emanates from the very top of the organisation".

Read more: Medics appeal to health secretary to intervene over suspended Grampian surgeons

They described a "culture of fear and intimidation" stretching back a decade and warned that it had had a "serious detrimental effect on staff at all levels of NHS Highland" as well as an "adverse effect on the quality of care we are able to provide for patients".

Hundreds of current and former staff, as well as former non-executive directors who had quit the health board, subsequently stepped forward to share their stories, although bosses at NHS Highland have consistently rejected claims of a systemic bullying problem.

The issue is now being examined by QC and mediation expert, John Sturrock, as part of an external review ordered by the Scottish Government. He is expected to report back with initial findings early in the new year.

Dr Morrison added: “At a time when the workforce is stretched to its limit and vacancies are far too high, and when doctors have been subject to long term erosion of their pay and increasingly feel their work is not properly valued, we risk losing even more doctors from the profession in Scotland – and it being a major struggle to recruit them in first place.

“There should never be any excuse made for bullying and harassment, it is always totally unacceptable.

"But it is also worth reflecting on the view of many doctors that the high pressure environment, focussed on targets that are often simply unattainable within current resources, is having a negative impact on workplace cultures – at every level .

“If we are to truly address this issue there must be greater efforts to ensure doctors feel able to speak out about instances of bullying without fear of what may happen to their careers as a result.

"We have heard plenty of reassuring words on this, in particular from the Scottish Government, yet our survey of members still found that one quarter would fear speaking out about bullying. Again, that figure is far too high.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The welfare of staff in our NHS is paramount, and everything possible must be done to eradicate bullying in the workplace.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances, and we expect health boards to ensure all reported incidences are fully investigated.

“As the Health Secretary has made very clear, if there is anyone in our health service who is feeling bullied or harassed we take that very seriously, and we want those staff to come forward, safe in the knowledge they will be heard.”