BULLYING has been estimated to cost the NHS £2.3 billion a year in England alone.

That was the verdict of researchers from the University of Plymouth who attempted to tally for the first time the financial impact of bullying and harassment on the health service.

The researchers honed in on sickness absence, employee turnover, productivity, employment relations and sickness presenteeism (the productivity lost when bullied staff continue to come to work and the stress of the situation makes them more prone to making mistakes) in order to quantify the cost.

Given that NHS Scotland is around a tenth of the size of NHS England, it seems likely that the cost here would work out somewhere in the region of £230 million.

That is not insignificant against a total health budget of £13.1bn last year - in fact, it would devour nearly 1.8% of health spending.

Worryingly, study authors Professor Duncan Lewis and Dr Roger Kline described their £2.3bn figure - published in the journal Public Money and Management in October this year - as an 'extremely cautious' estimate.

Of course, the ramifications of bullying stretch far beyond its harmful effect on hospital budgets. Crucially, there are the personal consequences on victims' mental health.

One doctor who came forward in the wake of the NHS Highland outcry described being driven to contemplating suicide.

Some staff members have described being left too anxious to function as a result of dressing downs from managers, while others simply quit.

NHS Scotland is already struggling to fill hundreds of consultant vacancies - to lose yet more talented doctors because of a failure to get to grips with bullying would be perverse.

This is far from a new problem, however, or one unique to NHS Scotland. Earlier this month, inspectors condemned a culture of "tribalism" between feuding surgeons at a cardiac unit in St George's Hospital in London, which was found to have a mortality rate nearly double the national average.

In 2015, NHS Grampian was engulfed in a bullying row of its own which saw it branded a "toxic organisation" by one surgeon, and a place where whistleblowers were "crushed and got rid of" if they raised issues affecting patient care according to its retired former medical director Donnie Ross.

A major investigation of the issue, as promised by BMA Scotland, appears long overdue.