A MAN has died following a single-vehicle car accident near Perth.
The A9 north of Luncarty, around four miles from Perth, was closed in both directions following the incident just before 2pm on Christmas Day.
The driver was seriously hurt and Police Scotland have confirmed that he has since died from his injuries.
A spokesman said the road would be closed indefinitely while the force investigates.
