MICHAEL Settle's analysis of our current constitutional quandary ("Parliamentary sovereignty means we must go back to the people", The Herald, December 24) is both succinct and unambiguous.

Parliamentary sovereignty must take precedence over our current Brexit-addled Government and, with the possibility of a General Election being remote, the only recourse democratically feasible is to hold a second referendum on EU membership.

Jeremy Corbyn's recent statement regarding his party winning a General Election in the new year and then re-negotiating a better Brexit deal than the present Government (in a matter of four weeks) must be filed under the heading "deluded fantasy" and is indicative of just how removed from reality his leadership of the Labour Party continues to be.

It appears that doggedly pursuing the brainless and destructive path of Brexit is not simply the preserve of a zombie Prime Minister but also that of a zombie Leader of the Opposition.

The Work and Pensions Secretary, Amber Rudd, who is increasingly looking like a future leader of her party, has embraced Realpolitik and admitted that a second referendum is '"plausible". As Mr Settle points out in his analysis, only a second referendum has the chance of winning a majority in Parliament and is therefore the only path open to breaking the deadlock inflicted on us by Brexit.

When Mrs May's Brexit deal is finally defeated on January 14, even she will have to admit that, following a delay to the implementation of article 50, there can be no such thing as a managed no-deal and that a second referendum is the only solution that preserves parliamentary sovereignty.

Owen Kelly,

8 Dunvegan Drive, Stirling.

IT is disappointing to observe that the arguments by those who are in favour or against Brexit appear to be mostly driven by dogma or for possible political advantage by the MPs involved in the various factions at Westminster rather than for us all to take a more pragmatic view of what is best for the country as a whole – within the general remit set by those who voted Leave in the UK-wide EU referendum.

There also appears to a shocking lack of understanding about what is possible to be negotiated with Fortress Europe both in terms of an orderly Withdrawal Agreement (WA) and a final negotiated trading arrangement.

Labour, for example says it could miraculously renegotiate the WA and would somehow remain in a customs union based on its belief that it would curry favour with the EU by being subservient to the EU's demands whilst on the other hand the SNP says it wants to be in the single market and the customs union. Surely to even a casual observer the above means Brexit in name only and would constitute a bad deal as we would become "rule takers" and be severely restricted to make few if indeed any bilateral trade deals with countries outside the EU. But when Labour is driven by wanting the Tories out and the SNP wants independence at any cost we have a problem for a sensible debate especially in a "hung" parliament. Then to complicate matters we have the relatively small but influential single-issue European Research Group (ERG) who advocate a hardline Brexit and do not support an orderly withdrawal from the EU or any payment of the £39 billion agreed by Mrs. May.

What has exacerbated the situation is that too much time and effort has gone into the "temporary" heavily legalistic WA and not enough information published as to what a possible final trade deal with the EU would look like. This is an intentional ploy by the EU to serve as a warning to other EU countries not to leave and to wring as much money out of the British taxpayers as possible. That apart the only sensible trade deal (in my opinion) should be either a Swiss-style plus or a Canada plus arrangement (adjusted to reflect the size of the UK economy). In the absence of the EU offering a "material" change to legitimise a Remain option the choice for Parliament should be simple: do we want to leave via a negotiated "soft" Brexit or do we want to operate under WTO rules? Under the first scenario we would remain in an EU legal straitjacket but with adequate time for businesses to adjust and have quasi rights to take back control. With the second option we would be fully in control and have the complete freedom to make our own bilateral deals (including Europe) but accept it comes with a relatively "hard" transition period before business adapted to the new opportunities.

Ian Lakin,

Pinelands, Murtle Den Road, Miltimber, Aberdeen.

BREXIT is such a serious issue that will affect our lives for years ahead that there must be an option in the January Parliament vote to give MPs to go for a complete withdrawal from Brexit and a referendum next year. They must go above party politics and recognise that the people, especially Scottish and Irish people who voted against it in 2016 and certainly are not for it this time, can be given their voice.

Everything has changed now. We now know what Brexit really means. This is being completely ignored by the PM, who is essentially blackmailing MPs to go for her deal with all the long-term consequences it will have.

Alexander Boyd,

52 Ormonde Avenue, Netherlee, Glasgow.

PHILIP Adams (Letters, December 21) refers to Iain Macwhirter’s reference to what Mr Adams calls the "spurious mantra" of Scotland voting overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. Far from being "spurious" or a "mantra", it’s a simple statement of fact which has profound significance for those of us who wish to continue to benefit from membership of the EU.

Unfortunately, however, Scotland is presently a member of a state which, to all intents and purposes, treats it as a sometimes useful but mostly to be ignored junior partner. Is Mr. Adams content to remain in that vulnerable, subservient position or does he not at least concede that Scotland will never have a chance of determining its own future without hindrance as long as the Westminster Parliament remains in overall control?

The numbers speak for themselves. Those MPs representing England's constituencies vastly outnumber Scotland's contingent. Understandably, the former have their own constituents’ wishes to consider and cannot be expected to show interest in affairs north of the Border. It has also become obvious in recent decades that Scotland’s voters show support for progressive politics, whereas England's voters seem to be content with a more conservative path. This widening split has become a chasm.

Scotland may have been "democratically outvoted" in Mr Adams’s eyes, but that is only because the UK’s political system is heavily weighted against it.

Dave Stewart,

6 Blairatholl Avenue, Glasgow.