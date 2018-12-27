LAST column of the year. Time for reflection in a year in which the weekly 900 words has resulted in comments ranging from the mildly critical to the coruscating, in which the most pronounced attacks have come from the First Minister, Women in Journalism, actor’s union Equity, rap artist and writer Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey and my Auntie Ethel.

Writing a column, to paraphrase the football pundits, is all about opinion. What the year has underlined is you are entitled to have one – so long as it agrees with the opinion of the reader.

Poor me? Not a bit of it. The columnist, in making the point, is aware of using the lighter fluid of hyperbole to spark up the flames of debate. And sometimes the columnist uses the lighter fluid inadvisedly.

That was most likely the case with the column about Zoe Ball’s pre-determined take-over of the Chris Evans Show on Radio 2. I argued that it was undemocratic that not a man in the land was considered for the job. The likes of my chum Elaine C. Smith argued back this didn’t matter. “We’ve suffered from hundreds of years of patriarchy, so why shouldn’t women get their chance?” Women In Journalism described me as a “misogynistic dinosaur” and Nicola Sturgeon said I was “outdated and “awful”. Do I regret writing this piece? No. I still believe to deny men equal opportunity goes against the grain of democracy. I would still argue for as much training/encouragement women need in order for them to compete in whichever work arena they choose to enter. Women’s choices can’t ever be constrained. But men shouldn’t be excluded from the process.

The comment however did make me ask whether I could ever support positive discrimination. The answer is ‘Yes.’ If two young people, for example, applied to Oxbridge, and both had the same qualifications and one were working class and the other Eton-grown, I’d give the entry to the working class person. If the working class person were male and the other a female from Cheltenham Ladies’ College again I’d choose on the basis of class.

In a conversation last week with Jackie Bird and the issue of BBC positive discrimination strategy the news presenter said she believed in meritocracy. This was warming. This is coming from the daughter of a school janitor from Hamilton.

As for the lighter fluid intro on the Zoe Ball column? Yes, Regrets on that one. “Time to give Zoe Ball a little kicking” wasn’t the best choice of metaphor. It set the tone for war.

The column about race discrimination in theatre also caused a little conflict. I had found it hard to accept black actors being placed in historical white roles – because of anachronisms. Some actors of colour agreed with the comment. Some pointed out that grant money is often a spur to casting. But it all led to a fascinating discussion with actor Grant O’Rourke who argued ends-justified- means and theatre is about endless possibility, a non-prescriptive world in which a table can easily become a sailing ship. “So why can’t a 1920s Hooray Henry be black?” We couldn’t agree. But the 2019 head will try to see past the colour of those playing our Stanley Kowalskis.

The other column which saw social media go into meltdown came about after criticism of Gaelic funding. And the result was a meeting with Professor Wilson McLeod and we discussed Gaelic history, passions, and the social implications of keeping the language alive. Am I now studying Gaelic? Not at all. But I can recognise many of the reasons why the Gaelic voice is so passionate.

But I know you’re looking for at least one act of contrition. Here it is. In the column Stressed: Stop Feeling Sorry for Yourself, I separated stress from depression. I argued they were different things. This was wrong. We’ve so much more to cope with these days. We see the world so readily we can’t deny its confusions and disasters. We face a whole new range of problems, from the likes of technology, gender issues, paying the gas bill. My revised thinking? Depression is the next stop on the line after Stress.

There are no regrets however about dissing Burns Suppers, Michelle Mone, Theresa May’s lack of empathy, Jeremy Corbyn’s lack of cojones and Nicola Sturgeon’s obfuscations. And Madonna. (“How can this woman be a role model?”)

There are no regrets about questioning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s being awarded this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Music. I liked Darren McGarvey’s response to the column however in which he said in a video message running at 14:34 it was “F****** s*** journalism” and added; “That you can have that idea that a hip hop artist can’t elevate a form to a high art is ludicrous.” I didn’t say that, Darren. I said I didn’t see the merit in Lamar’s lyrics. Not the same thing, but more power to your larynx.

I can’t say the same about my Auntie Ethel. After I wrote about M&S losing the way and poorly-stitched underpants she rounded on me and pointed out the many merits of the store chain. As I head there right now to buy dinner I reckon she may have a point.

So you’re right. I don’t always get it right.