A nurse has told how she was left "horrified" and "distressed" after being unfairly sacked over abuse allegations.

Pamela Benton was dismissed after a colleague accused her of mistreating patients at Queen's House residential home in Kelso - including claims she kicked and pushed residents to get them to move.

However, the 51-year-old nurse took her case to an employment tribunal and has now been awarded almost £27,000 after a judge found bosses at the care home "did not have reasonable grounds" to believe she was guilty of the abuse.

Employment judge Amanda Jones also criticised the home for its "fundamentally flawed" and "cursory" disciplinary process and questioned the credibility of senior staff members.

In a written judgment on the case, Judge Jones said she had "no hesitation in concluding that Ms Benton's dismissal was both procedurally and substantively unfair".

The tribunal heard that Ms Benton, of Kelso, had worked for the company for 10 years when she received a call in July last year to say that she was being suspended.

Speaking to The Herald, Ms Benton said she was not given any details of the claims against her and spent weeks worrying about what the allegations might involve.

"I was trying to work out what I was supposed to have done and who I was supposed to have done it to," she said.

"I was thinking 'is it to do with medicines' or something like that. I had absolutely no clue what it was about."

Ms Benton waited five weeks before she was called to an investigatory hearing and was then told she had "no statutory right" to be accompanied to the meeting by her union representative - a decision that was criticised by the tribunal.

During that meeting, she still received no specifics about the allegations and was instead asked generic questions about her work, including the manual handling techniques she used.

It was days later, when she received the investigation report, that she found out about the accusations of physical violence - as well as claims from her colleague that she was "crazy" and unfit to look after patients.

The accusations included claims she had pushed a patient on the back to move him along a corridor and kicked the feet of another patient to get him to sit down.

Ms Benton said: "It was horrific, so distressing. I just couldn't believe what I was reading.

"I couldn't believe that people I knew and worked with had said these things about me.

"Throughout the whole thing, I just kept thinking that it was a bad dream, that it wasn't really happening. I just kept saying 'how can they dismiss me for something I haven't done?'.

"But they did and I was left in complete shock."

Dr Jane Douglas, the care home's Executive Care Director, took the decision to dismiss Ms Benton in September last year on the advice of private HR firm HRFace2Face.

Dr Douglas appeared at the tribunal, but Judge Jones said her evidence was "unreliable" and the tribunal "was not satisfied that [she] was a credible witness".

The chair of the Board of Trustees, Ray Jones, who refused Ms Benton's appeal, was also described as "cavalier" in the way he dealt with the matter.

Judge Jones added: "The tribunal was not satisfied that the [home] did genuinely believe that [Ms Benton] was guilty of the acts of misconduct which resulted in her dismissal."

The judge also accused bosses of failing to take into account that Ms Benton's career could be ruined as a result of their investigation.

Ms Benton said she felt vindicated by the tribunal's ruling.

"For the tribunal to find in my favour, especially in the way they did, meant so much to me," she said.

"The judge said she found me credible, and that really meant a lot.

"I'm currently working in a fish factory because I couldn't get another nursing job with this hanging over me and I was really thinking about giving up nursing, but this has made me reconsider.

"I was a good nurse and it was something I always wanted to do, and now I'm determined to get back to it."

Ms Benton's lawyer, Greg Fletcher, a specialist employment lawyer with Slater and Gordon solicitors, said: "Pamela Benton was a dedicated nurse who loved her job and was devastated at being forced out of it in such an unfair manner.

"She has been through so much over the last 12 months and while the tribunal’s judgment is welcomed, no amount of money can make up for the distress this has caused or the damage to her career.

"It also exposes the problems in hiring a third party to conduct this kind of investigation which in this case, the tribunal ruled was fundamentally flawed."