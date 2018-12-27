A MAN'S body has been found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.

Police and firefighters said the blast happened in the early hours of the morning in Andover, Hampshire.

Rescuers are continuing to search the area and a number of neighbouring properties in King Arthurs Way have been evacuated.

Photos from the scene appear to show the remains of a roof on top of a large pile of rubble.

A joint fire and police investigation is under way and a cordon is in place.

Gas firm SGN said its engineers joined the emergency services on site in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman said: "We understand an occupant in the property at the time of the explosion has died and our thoughts are with them and their family.

"While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we're working closely with the emergency services to help identify the cause.

"In conjunction with the authorities, we're currently working to isolate gas supplies to property numbers one and two for safety."