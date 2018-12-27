A 20-year-old British cruise ship entertainer is missing after going overboard on Christmas Day, operator Royal Caribbean has said.

The US Coast Guard has been searching through the night for Arron Hough after he went missing from the Harmony of the Seas.

The vessel was 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time.

The alarm was raised when Mr Hough, from Sunderland, failed to report for work on Tuesday.

His talent agency Russell Smith Associates tweeted that it was shocked and saddened by the news.

London drama school Urdang Academy, which Mr Hough attended, said staff were praying for the entertainer and his family.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman confirmed a member of the entertainment team had not reported to work as scheduled on Tuesday, with the ship en route to Philipsburg, St Maarten.

"We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship's closed-circuit camera footage he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4am and was not seen again," the spokesman said.

"Local authorities were notified and a ship-wide search for the crew member was conducted.

"Our care team is providing support to the family and friends of our colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The US Coast Guard said: "Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a notification from the cruise ship stating a crew member went overboard Tuesday."

Russell Smith Associates tweeted in July that Mr Hough would be joining the cast of Grease The Musical.

Harmony Of The Seas is on a seven-night tour that departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 23 December, calling at St Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Haiti.