DEMOLITION contractors have moved on-site to begin preparatory work for the new £45 million Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh.

Graham Construction will carry out internal and ground works before demolishing the old building in the spring and starting work on the new centre in summer 2019.

READ MORE: Fans are the only losers at Meadowbank

A fly-through video, produced by Holmes Miller and Visual Lane, has been created to give future users an impression of how the new cutting-edge complex will look when it opens in 2020.

Viewers can go on a virtual first walk through the designs, entering through a running track themed doorway into an atrium where users will be able to access facilities on all levels.

City of Edinburgh Council said Graham has "an excellent track record of leading on key Edinburgh buildings including the 2009 refurbishment of the Royal Commonwealth Pool and the build of our new St John’s Primary School in Portobello".

Read more: End of an era as stadium closes its doors for last time

As part of the contract, Graham, which was also contractor on the £28m North West Community Campus and The Bridge in Dumfries, will provide regular progress updates and launch a "benefit in kind" fund of £40,000 to support local projects through time, materials and expertise, alongside a work apprenticeship programme and the creation of local jobs.

The new Meadowbank will be managed by arms-length organisation Edinburgh Leisure when it opens.

Read more: End of an era as stadium closes its doors for last time

Amy McNeese-Mechan, Edinburgh’s culture vice-convener, said: "The footage takes viewers on a virtual journey through the the brand-new sports centre which we’ll be building next year and the designs are truly impressive."

Athletes Allan Wells and Yvonne Murray trained at the brutalist icon which was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and hosted music acts from the Chemical Brothers to Elton John.