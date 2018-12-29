AT long last, the war had come to an end that November with the signing of the armistice. Four bloody years of conflict – four “feverish, devastating years”, in the later words of Scottish historian William Ferguson – had left millions of soldiers and citizens dead, and three major empires broken in defeat.

Not that conflict had ended entirely. In his introduction to the Oxford Illustrated History of the First World War, Professor Hew Strachan writes that the war "did not end as neatly as the commemorative events clustered around the anniversary of the armistice. Conflict persisted across central and eastern Europe; civil wars divided Russia and Poland ..." Revolutionary unrest had also been stirred in some parts of Germany.

On Christmas Day, the Glasgow Herald wrote with feeling that it was “the happiest Christmas Western Europe has known since the lurid cloudburst of August 1914.” Even so, it was hard to think of the festive season in “full Christmas terms, so to speak,” the leading article added, “for the European Continent is shaking with revolutionary fires, machine-guns are still making targets of targets of human bodies [machine-guns and tear-gas had been deployed in central Berlin on Christmas Eve], and the gaunt spectre of famine is claiming myriad of victims in desolated countries.”

But, that December, no-one could blame people for celebrating a Christmas and New Year in peace. In Scotland, the Herald observed, Christmas Day, a Wednesday, was celebrated “with a measure of festivity approaching pre-war times.”

In London, the king and queen, who attended a morning service at Westminster Abbey, issued a message that was relayed to hospitals where the disabled, sick and wounded from the war were being treated.

“Another Christmas has come round,” it began, “and we are no longer fighting. God has blessed your efforts… To the disabled, sick and wounded, we send a special greeting, praying that with returning health you may be comforted and cheered by the vision of those good days of peace for which you have sacrificed so much.” Glasgow Royal Infirmary’s chairman, James Macfarlane, replied that the message had been read to the infirmary’s sick and wounded sailors and soldiers, “all of whom, I am glad to say, are doing well.”

In Glasgow, private business offices, government offices and most shops were closed. In the evening, great numbers of people strolled along the main streets, though the “great mass of the population” – those who worked in the shipyards and other industries - would have to wait until the Saturday for their holiday season to begin.

Several organisations went to considerable lengths to entertain various groups, from some 1,200 children of soldiers who had died during the war, to Belgian refugees who were living in the city, and wounded soldiers recovering in hospital.

Special performances were put on in Glasgow’s theatres, music-halls and cinemas, all enjoyed by what the Herald termed as “holidaymakers”. Among the attractions: a panto, Handy Andy, at the Princess’s theatre; Jack and the Beanstalk at the Alhambra; a ‘Grand Amateur Carnival’ at the Coliseum (‘£100 in prizes’); Little Red Riding Hood at the Theatre Royal; ragtime duettists Manny and Roberts, from Broadway, at the Empire; a new musical play, Going Up, Going Up, at the King’s.

There was, as it turns out, a more unusual attraction on offer. A number of surrendered German submarines were on display at both the Broomielaw and Kingston dock. So great was the press of people eager to inspect them that many had to be turned away.

In Edinburgh, churches staged well-attended Christmas services; at the Scottish General Military Hospital, Craigleith, where there were 800 patients, including 400 repatriated prisoners of war, the wards were gaily decorated, and each patient received a parcel containing tobacco, chocolate and other items.

In Greenock, workers at the torpedo factory enjoyed a day off. In Alloa, gifts were distributed to 650 adults and children, including 10 war widows. Each received a package of two cakes, bread, tea and cake; the older men also received pouches of tobacco, while blankets, coal and groceries were also given to those who really needed them. In Kirkcaldy, Bonnybridge, Cambuslang and Kilmarnock, women and children who had lost husbands and fathers to the war were entertained and given provisions.

The weather was not particularly pleasant in Aberdeen, but people celebrated anyway. The bells rang at the city’s St Nicholas church on Christmas Eve for the first time since 1914.

Come Hogmanay, the festive celebrations had reassumed their traditional shape. In Glasgow, for the first time since the outbreak of war, the bells pealed at the city’s Cross Steeple to mark the advent of a new year. During the day, 37 couples received permission from the Sheriff in Glasgow to register their marriages. Many of the new bridegrooms in the last fortnight were soldiers or army pensioners.

“There was to be seen in the bearing of the crowds which thronged the streets,” remarked the Herald, “an abandonment to the holiday spirit that was absent on similar occasions since the war began.

‘Throughout the day the main thoroughfares were busy with family parties and vistors generally, and as evening drew on and the shop windows were lighted up with a brilliance to which the citizens have long been unaccustomed, the streets presented a very lively appearance.

“There was stir, too, at the railway stations, with the departure of citizens to bring in the New Year among friends in the provinces, and with country people coming to spend a holiday in the city. Large numbers of soldiers and sailors on leave also arrived.” Extra trams and trains had to be laid on to cope with the demand.

“Not only the railways but the shopkeepers and amusement caterers felt the holiday pressure,” the Herald added. “Extra performances were given at most of the theatres and music halls and at the Circus, while the picture-houses had continuous shows from eleven o’clock in the forenoon.”

A large crowd assembled at Glasgow Cross to see in the first new year of peace. Many soldiers from Scottish battalions joined in alongside colleagues from Canadian, Australian and South African forces.

The Herald reported: “The best of good humour characterised the conduct of the assemblage, and the time of waiting was spent in chaff and banter, with here and there the lilt of a Scots song or a pantomime ditty.

“When the hour struck a great cheer was raised. Simultaneously the bells rang out a merry New Year carillon, the first since pre-war days.”

The city’s bell-ringer played a number of tunes, Auld Lang Syne among them, of course. After singing God Save the King, the crowd dispersed, leaving many of the younger revellers to first-foot their friends.