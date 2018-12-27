Three British tourists, including a child, have died after the 4x4 they were in crashed off a bridge in Iceland.

The accident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday when the Toyota Land Cruiser carrying seven passengers crashed through a railing on a one-lane bridge in the south of the country before falling around eight metres onto a river bank.

Police said one child was among the dead and two among the injured.

Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police Sveinn Kristjan Runarsso said the four injured have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but added that "we haven't been able to talk to them about what happened".

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who was among the first on the scene, told the Associated Press: "It was horrible. The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."

It is unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to local media, the crash happened on the bridge Núpsvötn between the town of Kirkjubæjarklaustur and area of Skaftafell, which is part of the Vatnajökull National Park beauty spot.

Speaking to the BBC, tour guide Adolf Erlingsson described a "very difficult situation" at the scene of the crash in Iceland.

"Four people were out of the car, one of them deceased," he said. "Then there were three people, trapped in the car and I think two of them were deceased.

"The driver was alive and trapped more or less under the dashboard.

"We were trying to get the people out of the car and helping them. It was a very difficult situation."

He said he spoke to some people who were "semi-conscious" outside the vehicle.

"I tried to talk a bit to the driver to calm him down. He was trapped inside the car," he added.

Mr Erlingsson estimated the car had fallen about five or six metres from the bridge and was a "total wreck".

He said the crash occurred in an area that was "the most popular destination on the south coast".

The tour guide described rescue workers arriving at the scene and starting to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

"We had turned the car over a bit," he said.

"Soon after I arrived we had an SUV with a winch and we use it to lift the car up a little bit to alleviate the pressure on the driver and to try and get him out," he said.

"It was a horrible sight to come there and see the wreckage and people there," Mr Erlingsson added.