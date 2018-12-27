LINGERIE tycoon Michelle Mone has announced her engagement to billionaire boyfriend Doug Barrowman.

Baroness Mone, 47, looked delighted to share the news alongside her fiance with her 401,000 followers on Twitter.

The couple posted a photograph of themselves in front of their Christmas tree and Lady Mone simply captioned it: “I said yes”, accompanied by emojis of a ring and clinking champagne glasses.

Followers offered messages of congratulations. One joked: “Congratulations ma’am, and yeah he’s well punching, still a lovely photo though”.

Another commented: “Huge Congratulations Lady Michelle & Doug may ye have a fabulous future together.”

Seven years ago, Lady Mone split from then husband Michael - the father of her three children - who has since married Samantha Bunn.

Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman started dating in 2016 after the Tory peer split from golf pro Stefan Soroka, 49. She recently put her five-bedroom house in Thonrtonhall, Lanarkshire, on the market.