LINGERIE tycoon Michelle Mone has announced her engagement to billionaire boyfriend Doug Barrowman.
Baroness Mone, 47, looked delighted to share the news alongside her fiance with her 401,000 followers on Twitter.
The couple posted a photograph of themselves in front of their Christmas tree and Lady Mone simply captioned it: “I said yes”, accompanied by emojis of a ring and clinking champagne glasses.
Followers offered messages of congratulations. One joked: “Congratulations ma’am, and yeah he’s well punching, still a lovely photo though”.
Another commented: “Huge Congratulations Lady Michelle & Doug may ye have a fabulous future together.”
Seven years ago, Lady Mone split from then husband Michael - the father of her three children - who has since married Samantha Bunn.
Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman started dating in 2016 after the Tory peer split from golf pro Stefan Soroka, 49. She recently put her five-bedroom house in Thonrtonhall, Lanarkshire, on the market.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment